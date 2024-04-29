Team of the Matchday: Austin FC make statement, Messi & Benteke dazzle

Austin FC kept rolling and big-name forwards kept producing, amounting to easy picks for the Matchday 11 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Paced by 1g/1a from Jáder Obrian, Austin FC rolled to a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy. By knocking off the Western Conference's top team, head coach Josh Wolff's team has won four of their last five matches.
Lionel Messi set two MLS records in Inter Miami CF's 4-1 win at the New England Revolution, producing 2g/1a before a record-setting crowd of 65,612 at Gillette Stadium. Messi is now in the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with nine goals, and Christian Benteke is one off that pace after notching 2g/0a in D.C. United's 2-1 win over 10-man Seattle Sounders FC.
Federico Bernardeschi assisted on both Toronto FC goals in a 2-1 comeback win at Orlando City SC. Santiago Rodríguez (0g/1a) was hugely influential in New York City FC's 2-1 comeback win over Charlotte FC. Luciano Acosta (1g/0a) became FC Cincinnati's all-time leading scorer in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids. Rounding out the midfield, Timothy Tillman (1g/0a) returned to the goalscorer's sheet in LAFC's 3-2 win over the 10-man Portland Timbers.
Alex Katranis scored an 89th-minute golazo in Real Salt Lake's 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union. Sebastien Ibeagha's header capped off FC Dallas' 2-0 derby win over Houston Dynamo FC. Completing the backline, Joseph Rosales dished the game-winning assist in Minnesota United FC's 2-1 triumph over Sporting Kansas City.
Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady repeatedly frustrated Atlanta United in a 0-0 draw, as the US youth international posted a six-save shutout.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Chris Brady (CHI) - Alex Katranis (RSL), Sebastien Ibeagha (DAL), Joseph Rosales (MIN) - Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) - Jáder Obrian (ATX), Christian Benteke (DC), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Josh Wolff (ATX)
Bench: Jonathan Sirois (MTL), Kevin Long (TOR), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Keaton Parks (NYC), Jack Skahan (SJ), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Corey Baird (CIN), Brian White (VAN), Petar Musa (DAL)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.