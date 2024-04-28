Denis Bouanga saves LAFC with late golazo: "I’m addicted to victory"

LAFC’s start to 2024 hasn’t always been smooth sailing. But in moments of need, their brightest attacking star has repeatedly stepped up.
Denis Bouanga proved to be the Black & Gold’s stoppage-time savior for the second week running, finding a 92nd-minute winner against the Portland Timbers on Saturday evening.
It was enough to help LAFC prevail 3-2 at BMO Stadium, despite seeing a two-goal lead slip away in the second half.
“I hate to lose, I just want to win,” Bouanga said post-match via a translator. “I’m addicted to victory. I know if I can score in the [92nd] minute, I’ll do everything. I love to hear the fans chanting my name. Because, you see, I'm addicted to victory and I love it too much to stay at a tie.”
Bouanga, last year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP runner-up and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, now has six goals in his last six matches. His latest piece of late-game heroics follows a 95th-minute equalizer against the New York Red Bulls, earning a 2-2 draw last weekend.
After failing to score in LAFC’s first four matches this season, the 29-year-old Gabon international seems to be finding his groove. Yet head coach Steve Cherdunolo still expects more.
“As finishing in the box – yes. I think that his timing of runs and him being dangerous – yes, in possession. So if you are just thinking final third, I think he is improving there for sure,” Cherundolo said.
“But leading up to the final third, I think he has a lot of improvement to go. And it’s not so much that he needs to improve, a player of his age and his ability, but it’s more of just being consistent with his decision-making along the lines of our game model. I think that would go a long way for the group, more importantly, and of course for Denis himself.
“The game, from our end into the own box or the final third, should be very simple and very repetitive and very predictable for your own teammates. Unfortunately, his decision-making doesn’t make it predictable at times, and you can throw a few guys in that same boat as well.”
Regardless, Bouanga is putting the ball in the back of the net when it counts the most. During Matchday 11, that meant taking all three points after Portland were reduced to 10 men when Diego Chara was red-carded in the 76th minute, opening the match up.
The next step? For LAFC and Bouanga to secure a result much earlier.
“I know that a game can last all the way to 94 minutes or more,” Bouanga said. “So to be able to do this for my team, whether with an assist or a goal, is always great. But if we can make a decision much earlier in the game that would be great as well.”