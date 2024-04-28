Denis Bouanga saves LAFC with late golazo: "I’m addicted to victory"

LAFC ’s start to 2024 hasn’t always been smooth sailing. But in moments of need, their brightest attacking star has repeatedly stepped up.

“I hate to lose, I just want to win,” Bouanga said post-match via a translator. “I’m addicted to victory. I know if I can score in the [92nd] minute, I’ll do everything. I love to hear the fans chanting my name. Because, you see, I'm addicted to victory and I love it too much to stay at a tie.”

It was enough to help LAFC prevail 3-2 at BMO Stadium, despite seeing a two-goal lead slip away in the second half.

Denis Bouanga proved to be the Black & Gold’s stoppage-time savior for the second week running, finding a 92nd-minute winner against the Portland Timbers on Saturday evening.

Bouanga, last year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP runner-up and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, now has six goals in his last six matches. His latest piece of late-game heroics follows a 95th-minute equalizer against the New York Red Bulls, earning a 2-2 draw last weekend.

After failing to score in LAFC’s first four matches this season, the 29-year-old Gabon international seems to be finding his groove. Yet head coach Steve Cherdunolo still expects more.

“As finishing in the box – yes. I think that his timing of runs and him being dangerous – yes, in possession. So if you are just thinking final third, I think he is improving there for sure,” Cherundolo said.

“But leading up to the final third, I think he has a lot of improvement to go. And it’s not so much that he needs to improve, a player of his age and his ability, but it’s more of just being consistent with his decision-making along the lines of our game model. I think that would go a long way for the group, more importantly, and of course for Denis himself.