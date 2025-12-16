Austin FC sign defender Jon Bell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed defender Jon Bell via free agency, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through June 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 MLS season.

Bell is entering his sixth MLS season after stints with the New England Revolution (2021-22), St. Louis CITY SC (2023) and Seattle Sounders FC (2024-25). He's contributed 3g/2a in 76 appearances across all competitions.

"Jon is a versatile defender who is familiar with MLS and capable of playing in different positions on the backline," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is a good addition to our defensive group and we welcome him to Austin."

Bell has played twice for Jamaica, including at the 2024 Copa América.

"I’m thrilled to join Austin FC and I can’t wait to experience Q2 Stadium as a member of the home team," said Bell. "I’m already looking forward to the start of preseason and beginning this next chapter of my career."