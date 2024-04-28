Matchday

Lionel Messi scores in sixth straight Inter Miami game

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi is unstoppable.

MIA_Messi_Lionel_HEA_1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 scored in his sixth straight league game on Saturday, netting the 1-1 leveler at the New England Revolution in the 32nd minute with a close-range finish off Robert Taylor's assist.

The GOAT electrified the 65,000-plus fans at Gillette Stadium in brilliant fashion to answer fellow Argentine Tomás Chancalay's opening goal within the first minute.

Messi also reached eight goals on the season (along with six assists) to equal Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

