Minnesota United acquire Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MIN receive: Peter Stroud
- RBNY receive: $475k GAM, sell-on %
Minnesota United FC have acquired midfielder Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York, the clubs announced Tuesday.
In exchange for the 23-year-old, RBNY receive $475,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). They also retain a sell-on percentage if Stroud is transferred out of MLS.
While at RBNY, Stroud posted 0g/4a in 83 matches across all competitions. He joined the club ahead of the 2023 campaign on a homegrown contract and helped them reach MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.
“Peter brings valuable MLS experience and a strong understanding of the league’s demands, with potential to improve,” said Minnesota chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.
“We expect him to apply that familiarity to elevate our midfield, while his energy and upside will be important assets as we prepare for the upcoming season.”
In 2025, Minnesota set a new club record for regular-season points (58) and reached the Western Conference Semifinals.
“I’m super excited to get to work for Minnesota United and play in front of the passionate fans at Allianz Field next season,” said Stroud.
“The club had an amazing season last year and has big ambitions. I look forward to helping the team win games and compete for trophies.”
The Red Bulls finished 10th in the Eastern Conference (43 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2009. Their 15-year playoff record was the longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports.
