New England Revolution set attendance record as Lionel Messi visits Gillette Stadium

Another road trip for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF , another attendance record broken.

This comes just two weeks after Messi and Miami visited Sporting Kansas City , a match attended by 72,610 fans at Arrowhead Stadium – the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history.

The New England Revolution welcomed 65,612 fans to Gillette Stadium for Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Inter Miami, surpassing the club's previous home attendance record (61,316) from hosting MLS Cup 2002. Messi produced 2g/1a, establishing two MLS records .

New England's new attendance milestone occurred exactly 28 years after the club's inaugural home match at Foxboro Stadium in 1996. It also follows a 2023 season where New England set a new single-season average attendance mark with 23,940 fans per game.

Aside from hosting Revolution matches, Gillette Stadium is one of five MLS venues that will host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.