Leagues Cup 2026: Which MLS teams will compete?

Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs competing from Major League Soccer and Mexico's top-flight LIGA MX.
- 18 qualifying MLS clubs – the top nine teams from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference
- All 18 LIGA MX teams
The fourth edition of the annual tournament between MLS and LIGA MX clubs begins with Phase One play on Aug. 4 and concludes with the Leagues Cup final on Sept. 6.
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew
- FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF
- LAFC
- Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC
- New York City FC
- Orlando City
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Concacaf Champions Cup
The top three finishers in Leagues Cup 2026 will qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Leagues Cup champion earns a bye to the Round of 16.
Format
Leagues Cup 2026 will emphasize consistent inter-league play:
- Phase One features 54 matches (three per club), all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs
- Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds
- Inter-league matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals
- The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final
Held after World Cup
Staged immediately following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Leagues Cup will continue the momentum of a landmark year for the sport in North America and further cement the tournament’s position as a marquee competition in the global soccer calendar.
More info
Additional details regarding matchups, schedule, venues, ticketing and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.