Luciano Acosta: MLS MVP reaches another milestone for FC Cincinnati

Acosta’s uptick in form goes a long way in Cincy's bid to remain in the Eastern Conference’s elite tier. He has a goal contribution in four straight matches (2g/3a), inspiring back-to-back victories after a three-game winless skid.

“I thought the goal was outstanding," head coach Pat Noonan said. "He's kind of stepped up in I would say the first fourth or third of the season when we're struggling to score consistently. He's been the guy that can contribute goals and assists. So, his consistency is also pretty impressive, but it's certainly a nice accolade for him to be the top goalscorer."