Luciano Acosta: MLS MVP reaches another milestone for FC Cincinnati

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP continues to do MVP things.
FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta made history again in Matchday 11, reaching a second milestone in his 2024 campaign.
With his deadlock-breaker in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids at TQL Stadium, the 29-year-old Argentine can call himself the club's all-time leading goalscorer. The goal was his 44th in Orange & Blue since his 2021 arrival, surpassing Brandon Vazquez in the club’s history book.
“I didn’t know,” Acosta said in Spanish. “I didn't come in tonight intending to break another record, but I’m happy about it and want to keep rising.
“I said before: I wanted to make history with this club and we’re going to keep doing that.”
In terms of handling the bragging rights with Vazquez, Acosta may deliver the message himself: "Maybe I’ll send him a little note to let him know I won,” he said with a smile.
Acosta’s uptick in form goes a long way in Cincy's bid to remain in the Eastern Conference’s elite tier. He has a goal contribution in four straight matches (2g/3a), inspiring back-to-back victories after a three-game winless skid.
“I thought the goal was outstanding," head coach Pat Noonan said. "He's kind of stepped up in I would say the first fourth or third of the season when we're struggling to score consistently. He's been the guy that can contribute goals and assists. So, his consistency is also pretty impressive, but it's certainly a nice accolade for him to be the top goalscorer."
Saturday's win moves Cincinnati into second place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind top-seeded Inter Miami CF in the Supporters' Shield race.