Leagues Cup 2026: Competition dates, format & teams

Leagues Cup 2026 will be held after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reigniting the regional rivalry between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX.
The official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament begins with Phase One play on Aug. 4 and concludes with the Leagues Cup Final on Sept. 6.
Leagues Cup will feature 36 total clubs – all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs – competing in an inter-league format.
Additionally, the top three finishers in Leagues Cup 2026 qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Leagues Cup champion earns a bye to the Round of 16.
MLS clubs
The following 18 MLS clubs qualified after making the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The top nine clubs from each conference (Eastern & Western) earn entry:
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew
- FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF
- LAFC
- Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC
- New York City FC
- Orlando City
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
LIGA MX clubs
All 18 LIGA MX clubs will participate in Leagues Cup 2026:
- Atlas FC
- Atlético San Luis
- Club América
- Chivas de Guadalajara
- Cruz Azul
- FC Juárez
- Club Léon
- Mazatlán FC
- CF Monterrey
- Club Necaxa
- CF Pachuca
- Club Puebla
- Pumas UNAM
- Club Querétaro
- Tigres UANL
- Club Tijuana
- Toluca FC
- Santos Laguna
Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the same format as the 2025 edition, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent inter-league play and a clear path to the championship:
The tournament will be played in two rounds:
- Phase One
- Knockout Rounds
Phase One
- Phase One will feature three matches for each team.
- All 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs.
Knockout Rounds
The four advancing clubs from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds beginning with the quarterfinals, featuring only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.
The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance.
- MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4
- MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3
- MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2
- MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1
The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches. The Leagues Cup 2026 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
No draws
Leagues Cup 2026 will maintain its current "No Draws" format.
- Regulation draw: One point for both teams
- Penalty shootout win: Two points
- Regulation win: Three points
During the quarterfinals, semifinals, Third Place and Final, if tied at the end of regulation, the winner will be determined by a subsequent penalty shootout.
The Leagues Cup Ranking combines MLS and LIGA MX league performance into a unified table used to help shape Phase One matchups.
MLS clubs are ranked based on the final MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura and Clausura 2025 tournaments.