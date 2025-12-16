Leagues Cup 2026: Competition dates, format & teams

Leagues Cup 2026 will be held after the 2026 FIFA World Cup , reigniting the regional rivalry between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX.

Additionally, the top three finishers in Leagues Cup 2026 qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup . The Leagues Cup champion earns a bye to the Round of 16.

Leagues Cup will feature 36 total clubs – all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs – competing in an inter-league format.

The official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament begins with Phase One play on Aug. 4 and concludes with the Leagues Cup Final on Sept. 6 .

All 18 LIGA MX clubs will participate in Leagues Cup 2026:

The following 18 MLS clubs qualified after making the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The top nine clubs from each conference (Eastern & Western) earn entry:

🗓️ 36 teams. 2 ligas. Only one will lift the trophy 🏆 These are the @mls and @LigaBBVAMX clubs that will fight next summer to become the best team in North America 🔥 #LeaguesCup2026 inicia el 4 de agosto. pic.twitter.com/LtFL0p0qe3

Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the same format as the 2025 edition, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent inter-league play and a clear path to the championship:

The tournament will be played in two rounds:

Phase One Knockout Rounds

Phase One

Phase One will feature three matches for each team.

All 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs.

Knockout Rounds

The four advancing clubs from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds beginning with the quarterfinals, featuring only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.

The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance.

MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4

MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3

MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2

MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1

The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches. The Leagues Cup 2026 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

No draws

Leagues Cup 2026 will maintain its current "No Draws" format.

Regulation draw: One point for both teams

Penalty shootout win: Two points

Regulation win: Three points