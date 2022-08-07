Shaqiri's heating up, Zelarayan looking MVP-like, Vazquez is league's best 9 & more from Week 24

I think we just got finished with the most insane regular-season MLS weekend in league history, maybe?

And yet none of that was even the highlight of the night because, folks, it took us all of four games to get the Full Chiellini :

It certainly felt that way when watching it, and our good friend Opta Jack ’s got the numbers: The 57 goals scored on Saturday were 11 more than the previous single-day MLS record. And from 7:08 pm ET, when Yordy Reyna headed Charlotte up 1-0 inside of 30 seconds against Chicago , to 12:34 am ET on Sunday morning when Diego Chara headed his Timbers into a 1-1 draw with visiting Dallas , there were 54 goals. FIFTY. FOUR.

Gutman, who went down on May 21 (Atlanta were 2-5-2 since then entering this weekend), was one of the best LBs in the league last year on loan with the Red Bulls . He’s been one of the best again this year when fit. He finally is again, enough for a very memorable nine-minute cameo, which produced a stunning winner:

But the other part of it is that they kind of reversed their four-year trend of turning their noses up at proven MLS talent by bringing in guys like Ozzie Alonso and Andrew Gutman . It was just catastrophically bad luck that those two guys – and basically everyone else who’s played a meaningful MLS minute – got injured this spring.

I’m going to say something somewhat controversial here: I actually liked Atlanta ’s past two windows, including the recently concluded summer transfer window. Part of it is that I rate Thiago Almada (he’ll be better when they get some runners around him) and think that getting JJ Purata on loan this summer was a potential season-saver.

It feels like Houston’s season is done. They’re 1-6-1 in their past eight and whatever they intended with the Hector Herrera signing isn’t really working. They’ve taken just three of 15 points and have a -9 goal differential since he entered the lineup.

But sometimes you win those scrums, and win those three points. Doing so on Friday ended Vancouver’s five-game winless skid and kept them within touching distance of the West playoff race (they are three points below the line with a game in hand).

This felt like a lot of the 2021 Vanni Sartini magic in that Vancouver didn’t play particularly well yet still came away with a “how the hell did they do that?” type of win. The answer, in this instance, is that they entered the #TacticsFree portion of the game and just flooded the box with numbers, which is something the Dynamo have not been able to handle at any point this season. If you have five or six targets in the box every time, including three center forwards… I mean, you’re infinitely more likely to get countered and see it end up 2-0 than you are to win a couple of scrums and all three points.

Should’ve known something was in the water this weekend when the ‘Caps , who were missing about half their starters due to health-and-safety protocols, rallied from 1-0 down with the equalizer in the 88th minute and the winner two minutes into stoppage time for the 2-1 final over visiting Houston .

Since I don’t have any idea of how to adequately cover everything in our usual manner, I’m just going to go game by game. Let’s dive in:

Anyway, even with all of that, it was just an utterly hilarious and delightful moment to juuust about cap an insane weekend.

Second is that this is correctly given as just a yellow. Giorgio knows the rulebook, folks! A deliberate handball – pretty sure this one crosses that particular threshold – is a yellow card, even if it stops a breakaway. If it had been a DOGSO (which it clearly wasn’t), then it would’ve been red.

Two things to understand here. First is that Chiellini is notorious for moments like this. The man has been the high priest of the defensive dark arts for a decade-and-a-half, so anyone who was shocked at how flagrant this was hadn’t read the scouting report.

Our Pass of the Week goes to Xherdan Shaqiri , who’s started looking like a real No. 10 over the past few weeks, and absolutely ripped the Crown apart on Saturday:

As for the Sounders , I’m not actually worried yet. All but two of their remaining games are six-pointers, and with Raul Ruidiaz getting healthy, I’ll go ahead and bet that they start turning these one-goal losses into draws and wins.

So when I say “get some runners around Almada,” I mean “get Ronaldo Cisneros up top as the No. 9, get Caleb Wiley on the wing and actually create some off-ball penetration instead of letting everything be static.” It’s a painful decision, but it’s got to be made.

It might be hard for Gonzalo Pineda to get Josef to buy into a super-sub role, but you know that final 10 minutes of this game when everybody on Atlanta was flying around, emptying the tank and getting after it? You can actually play that way from the opening whistle. You just can’t do it if this year’s version of Josef is the guy who’s leading the line.

What doesn’t is the form of Josef Martinez , and I think we’re now sadly past the point where we can ever expect Josef to be his old self again. As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data he’s second-to-last among starting center forwards in total distance covered/90 in attacking transition, which is supposed to be this team’s bread and butter, and he basically doesn’t rate at all as a defensive presence (his pressing numbers are particularly grim). And let’s be gentle and say that his top-end speed is no longer what it was, either.

I know we’ve seen this before with this team (late goals have been kind of a thing for them this season), but I pretty firmly believe that having guys who’ve been there before matters. Gutman’s return to the roster this weekend, and the expected return of right back Brooks Lennon in the coming weeks bodes well for Atlanta’s playoff push.

Charlotte, who have one of the league’s toughest remaining schedules, are coming back down to earth. Hard. They don’t really have the firepower to go out there and win high-scoring contests like this one, and really only have themselves to blame as DP Kamil Jozwiak has yet to produce a goal or assist in nearly 600 minutes, while TAM attacking midfielder Jordy Alcivar has made a habit of making decisions like this one:

“It's just a matter of us now not shooting ourselves in the foot, so to speak, and continuing to be consistent and take our chances when we get them.”

“We are still not, you know, putting away as many chances as we should, but we are doing it enough to win, because we play very good defensively as a team,” he continued. “Even though tonight we gave up a couple of soft goals, we were able to on the road score three goals to win this game and that's not easy to do, especially in a place like this with those type of fans and that type of atmosphere.

“Well, the thing with us, all year, I thought we were playing really, really good football*, but there's a bit of naivety in some of the games where we didn't close some games out, some games we were getting opportunities but we just weren't taking them, so we are a lot more effective, a lot more efficient in the final third.”

I’m going to go ahead and agree with almost every word of Ezra’s answer to the first question in his postgame presser:

Give credit to head coach Ezra Hendrickson, who’s stuck with a no-frills and functional mid-block 4-2-3-1 throughout the year. “Let’s not overcomplicate things” is a good bullet-point to have for most managers.

While Shaqiri’s own improvement has been part of this surge, both in his play and in the Fire ’s (they’re 6-3-1 in 10 games since the June international date), personnel has probably played a bigger issue. Chris Mueller , Jairo Torres and Brian Gutierrez have formed a very good wing trio, while Kacper Przybylko and Jhon Duran have both woken up in recent weeks. It’s finally all working like it was supposed to and, for the first time in what feels like a million years, Chicago’s above the line heading into the stretch run.

Shaqiri picked up two more assists in this game – if you watch the clip you know he could easily have had three – which gives him 10 on the year and puts him just a bit behind the league leaders ( Lucho Acosta has 13 and Carles Gil has 12). The underlying numbers are starting to agree that he’s figured out the speed of play and the rhythm of the game in MLS, as TruMedia has him 14th overall in expected assists, fractionally behind the likes of Nico Lodeiro and Lucas Zelarayan , and fractionally ahead of the likes of Almada and Djordje Mihailovic . Over the first few months of the season, that was not the company he was keeping.

Columbus are 3-1-2 in their past six games, and on Saturday night they beat a team above the playoff line – in NYCFC’s case, well above the playoff line – for the first time all year. Let me explain, in one picture , what has changed:

Their next two games are at LAFC and at NYCFC . Things might get worse before they get better.

Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan do indeed seem to have that old Josef & Miggy chemistry. Cucho’s got five goals in his six appearances, and Zelarayan has assisted on four of them. Zelarayan himself has six total assists in those six games to go with four goals of his own, and is maybe working his way into the MVP discussion at least a little bit?

Whether he is or not, the combination has changed the Crew. For the first four months of the season you could rightly accuse them of being kind of plodding and, at times, passive. If you got numbers behind the ball against them, you were fine.

That’s not really the case anymore.

“They never stopped attacking, and that was a real key today,” Columbus head coach Caleb Porter said afterward. “A real point of emphasis over the past couple of days was we need to be an attacking team. We need the ball more and we can’t be a team that sits back, we need to highlight the talent that we have. And how you do that is by pressing high, and by having the ball and attacking.”

I will say that this isn’t entirely apparent in the underlying numbers yet, from either this game or from the past month in total. Even in this one they flirted with the kind of late-game meltdown that’s repeatedly crushed them this year, as they lost the xG battle and failed to generate a single shot after going up 3-2 in the 75th minute.

But this time they held on, and are now three points clear of the line with a game in hand. There’s real reason for optimism.

I’m going to beat the same “there’s reason for pessimism” drum that I’ve been beating about NYCFC for the past two months or so. This team isn’t remotely as effective since Ronny Deila left and Nick Cushing took over, and once again struggled getting pressure to the ball in their own defensive third.

Worse is that, with Taty Castellanos gone and no like-for-like replacement, they’re down to Heber as the only true center forward and, beyond that, free rein for Cushing to do mix-and-match false 9 Frankenstein stuff. That’s the choice he made for the final half-hour in Ohio, and obviously it didn’t work.

D.C. United 0-0 New York Red Bulls

D.C.'s shape under Wayne Rooney is unusual. Nominally it's a 4-3-3, but none of the three central midfielders get forward -- at least not yet. Maybe that'll come with more familiarity. What happens is the fullbacks push up and the wingers pinch in, and the wider central midfielders (Ravel Morrison and Chris Durkin) sort of slide toward the flanks to protect the fullbacks.

We've seen something like this at times from the USMNT, though I can't really think of an MLS team that's done it like this.

A note here on D.C.'s personnel: Kimarni Smith, who was drafted in the top five a few years back as an attacker, played LB in this one, and I thought he looked quite promising! We've seen the winger-to-fullback shift so many times in MLS (Andy Najar says hello from the other flank), and it looks like we might be seeing it again.

Anyway, it’s more interesting to talk about all that than to talk about this game, which was… not great. Yeesh.

The Red Bulls now have just one win in five. Everybody else in the East is cannibalizing each other's points so they're safely above the line for the time being, but they've got to find their legs and work through this very, very rough patch or the season's going to go completely sideways.

FC Cincinnati 3-1 Philadelphia Union

Cincy have been the feel-good story of the year in MLS, going from perennial laughing stock to legitimate playoff contenders. Even over the past two months, as they’d won just once in 11 games, the vibes remained good and the playoffs remained within reach.

But one win in 11 games doesn’t get you there. Cincy needed to start turning some of those good performances into wins, and since mid-May, that had been beyond their reach.