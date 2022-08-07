Next Josef-Almiron? Cucho-Zelarayan copy "Dragon Ball Z" celebration

When Josef Martinez and now-Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron were tearing up MLS for Atlanta United, including winning an MLS Cup 2018 title, their goal celebration became iconic.
They'd join up in the "Dragon Ball Z" Fusion pose, drawing inspiration from the anime TV series and mimicking when two characters come together to mesh powers.
Only Martinez remains in MLS, but their celebration lives on.
The Columbus Crew's new dynamic duo of striker Cucho Hernandez and midfielder Lucas Zelarayan struck the same pose in Saturday night's 3-2 home victory over New York City FC, wreaking havoc on the defending MLS Cup champions.
Their partnership took root on July 9 when Hernandez debuted for Columbus after his club-record move from English side Watford at a reported $10 million. And they've found magic ever since, scoring nine of the club's 11 goals in the ensuing six games.
Specifically, Hernandez has 5g/0a and Zelarayan has 4g/6a – a dream partnership between the Colombian international striker and Armenian international midfielder. Both are Designated Players in Columbus, holding that tag alongside 2022 MLS All-Star midfielder Darlington Nagbe.
Hernandez got the Crew rolling in the 20th minute Saturday at Lower.com Field, slotting home past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
Zelarayan got in on the act seven minutes later with a left-footed chip from atop the box, following a giveaway by Johnson, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead after the match started with Jonathan Mensah's own goal.
Then Zelayaran found the winner – and his brace – in the 75th minute, sealing all three points for the hosts with a lashed volley.
With the two players certainly enjoying their football at the moment, the Crew hope it equates to an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2022 – and maybe more.
At the very least, fans of the MLS Cup 2020 champions and beyond will be hoping Hernandez and Zelarayan keep taking a page out of the Martinez-Almiron handbook. Their Dragon Ball Z "Fusion" celebration was a direct callback to the Atlanta United duo, inspiring plenty of nostalgia.