Next Josef-Almiron? Cucho-Zelarayan copy "Dragon Ball Z" celebration

When Josef Martinez and now-Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron were tearing up MLS for Atlanta United , including winning an MLS Cup 2018 title, their goal celebration became iconic.

Only Martinez remains in MLS, but their celebration lives on.

They'd join up in the "Dragon Ball Z" Fusion pose, drawing inspiration from the anime TV series and mimicking when two characters come together to mesh powers.

Their partnership took root on July 9 when Hernandez debuted for Columbus after his club-record move from English side Watford at a reported $10 million. And they've found magic ever since, scoring nine of the club's 11 goals in the ensuing six games.

Specifically, Hernandez has 5g/0a and Zelarayan has 4g/6a – a dream partnership between the Colombian international striker and Armenian international midfielder. Both are Designated Players in Columbus, holding that tag alongside 2022 MLS All-Star midfielder Darlington Nagbe.

Hernandez got the Crew rolling in the 20th minute Saturday at Lower.com Field, slotting home past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Zelarayan got in on the act seven minutes later with a left-footed chip from atop the box, following a giveaway by Johnson, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead after the match started with Jonathan Mensah's own goal.