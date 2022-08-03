Brandon Vazquez added to MLS All-Star Game roster as Taty Castellanos' replacement

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez has been added to MLS's roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, replacing Valentin "Taty" Castellanos, the league announced Wednesday.

Brandon Vázquez
Forward · FC Cincinnati

Following Castellanos' recent loan from New York City FC to Girona in LaLiga, Vazquez earns his first All-Star nomination during his sixth season in the league and third with FC Cincinnati. He joins teammate Luciano Acosta as the first two All-Star selections in Orange & Blue history.

The 23-year-old has already set Cincy's single-season record for goals (13) and provided four assists through 22 games. He is currently second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Vazquez has Cincy in a position to earn their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2019, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference table. He is also gaining steam as a possible option to join the US men's national team at the 2022 World Cup this fall.

View the full roster here.

All-Star Game

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is on August 10 at 8:30 pm ET at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

The MLS All-Stars will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars for the second straight season live on ESPN, Univision, TSN or TVA Sports.

Tickets and more information.

