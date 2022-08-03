Brandon Vazquez added to MLS All-Star Game roster as Taty Castellanos' replacement

The 23-year-old has already set Cincy's single-season record for goals (13) and provided four assists through 22 games. He is currently second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Vazquez has Cincy in a position to earn their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2019, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference table. He is also gaining steam as a possible option to join the US men's national team at the 2022 World Cup this fall.