Brandon Vazquez added to MLS All-Star Game roster as Taty Castellanos' replacement

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez has been added to MLS's roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, replacing Valentin "Taty" Castellanos, the league announced Wednesday.
Following Castellanos' recent loan from New York City FC to Girona in LaLiga, Vazquez earns his first All-Star nomination during his sixth season in the league and third with FC Cincinnati. He joins teammate Luciano Acosta as the first two All-Star selections in Orange & Blue history.
The 23-year-old has already set Cincy's single-season record for goals (13) and provided four assists through 22 games. He is currently second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Vazquez has Cincy in a position to earn their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2019, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference table. He is also gaining steam as a possible option to join the US men's national team at the 2022 World Cup this fall.
All-Star Game
The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is on August 10 at 8:30 pm ET at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
The MLS All-Stars will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars for the second straight season live on ESPN, Univision, TSN or TVA Sports.