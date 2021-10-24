Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 32's action

A jam-packed, dramatic and occasionally bizarre Week 32 Saturday is in the books. Here are a few key talking points, and for a rundown of that Seattle - Sporting KC cage match at Lumen Field, please read this from my talented colleague Ari Liljenwall .

It’s getting colder out there, and the clammy fingers of reality are closing in on this season’s also-rans.

Yankee Stadium has always been a miserable place for D.C. United – they’ve never once tasted victory there in more than half a decade of trying – and the Black-and-Red just endured their most nightmarish chapter of all, a hiding that knocks them out of the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoff places for the first time in nearly three months, and at the hands of a previously ice-cold NYCFC.

That 6-0 loss is not only the worst league result in their long, proud history, leading esteemed Washington Post scribe Steven Goff to compare the performance to an Under-8 team’s. It was a display so woeful, so destabilizing that it threatens to sink their entire year, especially arriving atop an 0W-2L-1D October swoon.