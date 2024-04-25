Primary Transfer Window: 6 MLS clubs set transfer record

The 2024 Primary Transfer Window closed Tuesday evening, ending a period of historic spending across MLS. In total, six clubs spent club-record fees to acquire Designated Players.

Might more landmark moves await this summer? We'll find out when the Secondary Transfer Window unfolds from July 18 to Aug. 14.

Beforehand, FC Dallas ' club-record fee was reportedly around $7 million when Alan Velasco arrived from Independiente in his native Argentina.

A Croatian international striker, Musa 's total fee could reportedly rise to $13 million. The 25-year-old arrived from Portuguese powerhouse side Benfica on a long-term deal.

Chicago 's previous club-record fee was reportedly $7.5 million from when Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri arrived from Ligue 1's Lyon .

If all incentives hit, Cuypers will become a top-five most-expensive signing in MLS history ( reportedly up to $14 million ). The 26-year-old is a former Belgian Pro League top scorer who tallied 51g/15a in 90 matches for Gent.

Abada, a 22-year-old Israeli international, was prolific at Celtic. He tallied 29g/22a in 112 matches as they won five trophies and competed in the UEFA Champions League.

Charlotte haven't been afraid to spend since joining MLS in 2022, as shown by DP forwards Karol Swiderski and Enzo Copetti. But they've passed a new bar with Abada , who joined for reportedly $8 million from Scotland's Celtic FC .

LA reinvigorated their attack this winter, acquiring DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec to play alongside No. 10 Riqui Puig and striker Dejan Joveljic . They have the Galaxy sitting first in the Western Conference with 21 goals scored (second-most in MLS).

Hernán López - San Jose Earthquakes

The Earthquakes left it late, but got their prized No. 10 deal done before the window closed. And it cost them reportedly around $6 million, with López arriving from Godoy Cruz in his native Argentina. Can the 23-year-old deliver?

San Jose's previous club-record deal involved Ecuadorian international midfielder Carlos Gruezo. He joined in 2023 for reportedly around $3 million from Germany's FC Augsburg.

Djordje Mihailovic - Colorado Rapids

Colorado spent reportedly around $3 million to bring a familiar face back to MLS, landing USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar. He previously played in MLS for Chicago and CF Montréal.