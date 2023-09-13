Power Rankings: St. Louis CITY near history, New England Revolution tumble

Sebastián Driussi hasn’t exactly followed up an MVP-caliber season in style. After putting up 22 goals and seven assists last season (and earning a brand new contract), Driussi has eight goals and three assists on the year. Sounds like he’s taken a major step backward, right? Well…kind of. It’s more like he’s exactly the same player with a lot less luck. His xG per 90 in 2022? 0.44. His xG per 90 in 2023? 0.40. His xA per 90 is slightly higher this season though. Which brings his xG+xA per 90 to 0.55…the exact same mark he had last season. Austin’s going to need him to start catching a few more breaks again if they want to make the playoffs.