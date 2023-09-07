MVP Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta pulls away from the pack

Bürki is the undisputed shot-stopping champion for 2023. Per FBref, he’s saved 7.5 goals more than the average goalkeeper relative to the placement of the shots on target he’s faced (aka “Post-shot xG”). The next closest player in MLS, Daniel, has saved 4.5 more. Bürki has been far and away the best keeper in the league. Yes, even before Djordje Petrovic left (6.0 post-shot xG differential). Bürki has been key to St. Louis’ surprise run to the top of the West and has more than lived up to his hefty price tag.