New York City FC sign defender Raul Gustavo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have acquired defender Raul Gustavo from reigning Hungarian champions Ferencváros, the club announced Friday.
The 26-year-old Brazilian center back is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.
Gustavo featured in 24 matches since joining Ferencváros in 2024 and scored two goals during their run to their record 36th league title. Before his time in Hungary, he made 71 appearances in his native Brazil, spanning stints with Corinthians and EC Bahia.
Importantly, Gustavo has experience working with current NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen, who led Ferencváros last season before moving stateside.
“We’re happy to welcome Raul Gustavo to New York City,” said sporting director David Lee. “Raul is a left-footed center back who brings physical presence, composure on the ball, and valuable European experience.
"Raul brings a unique background having already been part of City Football Group, during his loan with Bahia in 2023, and his previous work with Pascal at Ferencváros, which we believe will help Raul adapt once he joins us in New York City."
Gustavo is NYCFC's second signing of the summer transfer window, following Designated Player Nicolás Fernández Mercau from LaLiga side Elche.
“I’m excited to join New York City FC,” said Gustavo. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I’m grateful to be part of a club with vast ambition. I’ve followed the growth of MLS and New York City’s journey, and I’m motivated to contribute to the team’s success."
The Cityzens are pushing for a ninth Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 11 seasons, currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points (11W-8L-5D).
