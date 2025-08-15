New York City FC sign defender Raul Gustavo

New York City FC have acquired defender Raul Gustavo from reigning Hungarian champions Ferencváros, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian center back is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

Gustavo featured in 24 matches since joining Ferencváros in 2024 and scored two goals during their run to their record 36th league title. Before his time in Hungary, he made 71 appearances in his native Brazil, spanning stints with Corinthians and EC Bahia.

Importantly, Gustavo has experience working with current NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen, who led Ferencváros last season before moving stateside.

“We’re happy to welcome Raul Gustavo to New York City,” said sporting director David Lee. “Raul is a left-footed center back who brings physical presence, composure on the ball, and valuable European experience.