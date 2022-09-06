Power Rankings: Montréal, Nashville in top tier after Weeks 28 & 29

As always, this is not my fault. The Power Rankings presented by Sorare are voted on by a collection of MLSsoccer.com editors, writers and personalities. That group does include me, but I’m only like one-tenth of the problem here. Besides, it’s not like the Power Rankings select who does and doesn’t make the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs … I just had the best idea, let me go talk to some folks. Be right back.

Something special is happening in Philadelphia. I went up to Chester for their Wednesday night beatdown of Atlanta United , and it’s clear there’s a confidence and energy to everything they do that signals they're more than ready to make a run to MLS Cup 2022. They continued that over the weekend in a win over the Red Bulls with a large Philly contingent in the stands at Red Bull Arena. Everyone involved seems well aware of this team’s ceiling. They’ll need LAFC to keep faltering, but a Shield/Cup double is in play here.

LAFC recovered over the weekend for a solid win over RSL. And they do have a game in hand on the Union. But they’re now equal on points. I know, I know – LAFC are aiming for bigger things than the Shield. It’s not something you want to just throw away though.

Well, if you weren’t at least a little concerned about LAFC coming into the week, then their midweek loss at Houston probably changed your mind. That made it three straight losses and it swung the door open for Philadelphia to make a true push for the Supporters’ Shield.

The Red Bulls got the better of them midweek and it looked like Toronto might do the same on Sunday. But CF Montréal turned into the skid with style and overcame an early 2-0 deficit by the time the first half ended. CFM picked up their third 4-3 win of the season and practically have the second seed in the East locked up.

Austin could have kept pace with LAFC and Philadelphia in the Shield race this week, but losses to Portland and Nashville realistically ended hopes of a surprise run to a first-ever trophy. Now they’re existing in a strange space where they’re virtually locked in as the second-place team in the West, right? Josh Wolff’s group needs a rebound, quickly, as DP winger Emiliano Rigoni enters the mix.

That’s, of course, in large part thanks to Hany Mukhtar . After his brace on Saturday, he’s now the fifth MLS player to put up 20 goals and 10 assists in a single season. He’s contributed to 32 of Nashville’s 48 goals this season and it’s hard to argue anyone has had a greater impact on their team’s success. The Golden Boot presented by Audi leader might be riding a second-half surge to the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

Nashville, suddenly, are the hottest team in the West. They aren’t just winning, they’re obliterating teams. Good teams. They’ve taken down FC Dallas , Austin, Colorado and Vancouver over the last four games by a combined score of 14-1. They not only look like a playoff team, they finally look the like the kind of MLS Cup-quality group we expected them to be this season.

FC Dallas decided it would be easier to get all their work done at once rather than try and space it out.

It’s a huge win for Dallas in what’s been an odd year, where it feels like Dallas alternate between a totally average team and, for moments at a time, look like one of an MLS Cup contender. They’re getting in the gym throwing off 100 reps for one set and calling it a day before saying they need a week off for their muscles to recover. It’s not exactly efficient. But in a weird way, it’s getting the job done.

In the last 16 games (going back to their first game in June), FC Dallas have scored more than one goal in a game just four times. Yet they’re still third in the West. Dallas aren’t locked into a home playoff spot yet, but it’s far more likely they’ll be there after this win. Now we just have to wait and see which version of Dallas shows up in the playoffs. The inconsistent group that goes missing in attack for a month at a time, or the one that explodes for multi-goal wins that remind you just how much firepower they have?