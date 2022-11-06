Philadelphia Union Player Ratings: Jack Elliott's double not enough to win MLS Cup

Curtin's side went on the road and absolutely took the game to LAFC, putting them on the back foot for much of the match. They were proactive, dynamic and fearless, and bounced back quickly after going behind twice. It was a performance deserving of their first MLS Cup, but cruelly was met by an equally deserving performance from the Black & Gold. Curtin has turned this Union side into one of the best and most consistent in MLS. This surely won't be their last trip to MLS Cup.