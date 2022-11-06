Philadelphia Union Player Ratings: Jack Elliott's double not enough to win MLS Cup

The Philadelphia Union came so close to their first-ever MLS Cup win, only to see it slip away in heartbreaking fashion. Just four minutes after Jack Elliott put them ahead deep into extra time, Gareth Bale broke Union hearts with a 128th minute equalizer. LAFC would go on to lift the Philip F. Anschutz trophy just minutes later after a dominant penalty kick shootout performance.
It was a cruel end to a spectacular season for the Union, who once again head into the offseason wondering what could have been.
The 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year made a massive save to deny Diego Palacios in the first half and was magnetic in the box, coming off his line to deal with every set piece and corner kick LAFC threw at him.
The left back was a constant source of danger going forward, as he's been all season for the Union. He picked out pockets of space to receive the ball on the left flank and delivered some tasty passes in the final third. He couldn't convert from the spot, though, as his shot was well-saved by McCarthy.
Things started worryingly for Elliott, picking up a yellow card after just 14 minutes. He handled it with aplomb, though, still maintaining his hard-tackling, no-nonsense defending while playing a key role for the Union in their buildups. He put his stamp on the match with two timely goals, first one-upping Jesús Murillo with a banger of a header to equalize just two minutes after LAFC seemed to have won it, and later pouncing on a rebound to score a go-ahead goal deep in extra time. An absolutely elite showing from the defender, despite being beaten in the air by Bale for the 128th minute equalizer.
Glesnes had more trouble defending LAFC than he's had for much of the season, and he gave away a couple fouls in dangerous positions. Not a bad performance, but well below his usual standards.
The Cameroonian World Cup hopeful had a solid first half, quick to intercept passes and defend confidently in his own box. He took a knock to the head in the second half, but recovered well and was reliable throughout the match.
The typically reliable destroyer really struggled in the opening 30 minutes. He immediately followed up a really poor turnover with a sloppy foul, giving LAFC the free kick from which Acosta scored. He earned redemption in the second half, though, as his scuffed shot ended up being a perfect through ball for Gazdag's equalizer. His sub-par spot kick in the shootout was saved by McCarthy without too much trouble.
Flach was rather anonymous, pinned back by the Black & Gold's midfield trio. He touched the ball just 52 times in the match's 129 minutes and completed just 24 passes.
Typically clean on the ball, McGlynn was able to maintain possession but without the ultimate impact he would have liked. He completed a solid 89% of his passes, but didn't really break down LAFC's defense.
Gazdag was shadowed by Ilie Sánchez throughout the match, and although he got on the ball often, his impact in the final third was significantly lessened. As the best players do, though, he showed up when he needed to, pouncing on a miss-hit shot from Martínez and calmly dispatching the goal. Unfortunately, the turf gave way as he took his penalty kick in the shootout, and he skied his shot well over the bar.
After a rather invisible opening 30 minutes, Uhre was able to get on the ball in good spots, but was unusually sloppy. Late in the first half, he had chances to get a goal back for the Union, but just lacked the sharpness needed to get a clean shot off.
Curtin's side went on the road and absolutely took the game to LAFC, putting them on the back foot for much of the match. They were proactive, dynamic and fearless, and bounced back quickly after going behind twice. It was a performance deserving of their first MLS Cup, but cruelly was met by an equally deserving performance from the Black & Gold. Curtin has turned this Union side into one of the best and most consistent in MLS. This surely won't be their last trip to MLS Cup.
Substitutes
Brought on with 20 minutes left in regulation, Burke was a much-needed change for the Union. He relieved pressure for the Union with excellent holdup play and popped up in dangerous spots in the final third. The Jamaican international pounced on a criminally under-hit pass from Jesús Murillo late in extra time to draw a red card from goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, but was hobbled after the tackle and had to come off.
The 19-year-old brought a spark to the Union midfield off the bench in what could prove to be his final match in MLS. He was seemingly everywhere, snapping at the ball and bursting forward in possession.
Subbed on late for the injured Corey Burke to close out the game.