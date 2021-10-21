Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal exercises transfer option for midfielder Joaquin Torres

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Joaquin Torres

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have exercised the transfer option for on-loan midfielder Joaquin Torres from Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys, the club announced Thursday. Torres signed a contract through 2023 with club options through 2025.

Torres, 24, has four goals and five assists in 24 matches (18 starts) during his debut MLS season. The news comes two days after Montréal triggered the purchase clause on midfielder Ahmed Hamdi.

“We are pleased with Joaquín’s transfer to the club,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a club statement. “Like Ahmed, Joaquín has adapted well since his arrival last winter. We are happy with what he has done so far this season and we are confident for the future. He is a player who is motivated to be in Montréal and he feels good at the club.”

Prior to joining Montréal, he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Greek club Volos FC. While in Greece’s first division, he scored five goals in 24 games. He scored twice in 27 games during the 2017-18 season with Newell's.

Montréal are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings after 30 matches, with 42 points.

Transfer Tracker CF Montréal Joaquín Torres

Related Stories

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema open to future MLS move: "Football is getting better and better there"
CF Montréal exercise transfer option on midfielder Ahmed Hamdi
Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar
More News
More News
Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season

Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season
Former LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto named new Paraguay manager

Former LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto named new Paraguay manager
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps step up in Week 31

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps step up in Week 31
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 32

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 32
Report: Charlotte FC pass 15,000 season tickets sold for inaugural season

Report: Charlotte FC pass 15,000 season tickets sold for inaugural season
Best player in MLS? Minnesota United believe Emanuel Reynoso has a case

Best player in MLS? Minnesota United believe Emanuel Reynoso has a case
More News
Video
Video
Thunder strikes in Week 31 Goal of the Week! Vote for your favorite
1:30

Thunder strikes in Week 31 Goal of the Week! Vote for your favorite
Wrapping up the top moments from Week 31!
3:56

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 31!
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. Austin FC | October 20, 2021
15:20

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. Austin FC | October 20, 2021
Every Goal Week 31: Cristian Arango Hat-trick, Wondo Strike, & More!
24:50

Every Goal Week 31: Cristian Arango Hat-trick, Wondo Strike, & More!
More Video