CF Montréal exercises transfer option for midfielder Joaquin Torres

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have exercised the transfer option for on-loan midfielder Joaquin Torres from Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys, the club announced Thursday. Torres signed a contract through 2023 with club options through 2025.

Torres, 24, has four goals and five assists in 24 matches (18 starts) during his debut MLS season. The news comes two days after Montréal triggered the purchase clause on midfielder Ahmed Hamdi.

“We are pleased with Joaquín’s transfer to the club,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a club statement. “Like Ahmed, Joaquín has adapted well since his arrival last winter. We are happy with what he has done so far this season and we are confident for the future. He is a player who is motivated to be in Montréal and he feels good at the club.”

Prior to joining Montréal, he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Greek club Volos FC. While in Greece’s first division, he scored five goals in 24 games. He scored twice in 27 games during the 2017-18 season with Newell's.