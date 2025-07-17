MLS transfers: What every Eastern Conference team needs this summer

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24, which is… well, it’s late. Later than we’re used to, anyway, which means fewer regular season games left by the time reinforcements can actually get on the field.

NOTE: Roster compliance info, including which roster model teams selected, available premium slots and General Allocation Money (GAM) availability, is based on the latest league release from May 8 . Things may have shifted slightly since then, but it’s the cleanest snapshot we’ve got.

Now that we’ve set the table, let’s dive into what Eastern Conference teams need most. (If you're looking for the Western Conference, that’ll be tomorrow.)

Will that matter in practice? We’ll see. But a few teams clearly didn’t want to wait around to find out; there was a real push this spring to get deals done before the window even opened. Still, a handful of clubs have left themselves some room to maneuver. Summer’s not dead yet.

The league shifted the window back to better align with the closing of the major European windows (most shut on Sept. 1; Türkiye always stay open later, and their teams get good deals because of it), though MLS’s window still closes on Aug. 21 – about a week and a half before the big boys stop shopping.

Anyway, they’ve got three open U22 slots now and shouldn’t be in a rush to use them. The rest of this year is about figuring out exit strategies for some of the big-money players, figuring out playing time and potential for some of the down-roster players, and figuring out how to improve the talent ID and integration processes so this five-year malaise finally comes to a halt.

They loaned out Edwin Mosquera last week, which opens a U22 slot. That’s good. They’ve also slowly gotten a liiiiiiittle bit of production out of their homegrowns (shoutout Will Reilly !), which is also good, and more of a cultural thing than a transfer window thing. We have enough data now to know healthy MLS teams use that pipeline much more than Atlanta traditionally have, and if what comes out of this year is a club-wide understanding that they have to be more ambitious with how they use their player pathway, that's a meaningful silver lining to what's otherwise been a disappointing year.

They already used a premium roster slot on Toklomati, and he’s lived up to it. They should lean into that and add a veteran target man to bring off the bench in late-game, Tactics Free Zone™ situations.

Charlotte will certainly need to add up top during this upcoming window, and I’m sure there will be some pressure to “go big.” That strategy hasn’t really worked up until this point for them. If there’s anything for the front office to take away from Agyemang this week (beyond the fee that Tommy Scoops is reporting), it's that it’s best to recognize early when the “next best thing” might already be on your doorstep.

The sale of Patrick Agyemang for a reported $8 million plus incentives is a feather in the team’s cap. Now I’m going to borrow from my buddy Calen Carr, who was on the mic last weekend and saw Idan Toklomati up close:

Note that this changes if they sell homegrown attacker Brian Gutiérrez this summer. Do that and their needs shift pretty hard toward the attack.

And yes, they have a DP slot to potentially use. Everyone expects them to go big, but to me, they need "big" – Kevin De Bruyne-style "big" – far less than they need pitch control, orchestration and a high-end shield for the backline.

They’ve already spent so much on this spot, so I understand it’s tough to throw more resources at it. But it remains a glaring need. Bigger, I’d say, than right center back.

It hasn’t been. Kellyn Acosta has played fewer than 600 minutes, and Rominigue Kouamé 's gotten about half of that. They reportedly spent $4 million on U22 signing Djé D'Avilla , but the Ivorian has looked overwhelmed and off the pace most of the time he’s been out there.

The clearest one, from what I’ve seen, has been the struggles at d-mid. That's borderline shocking, because I thought that’d be a position of strength this season.

The Fire have been one of the best attacking teams in the league this season, and one of the worst defensive teams. There are several reasons for this – both fullbacks take risks pushing up; there’s been a constant stream of right center back (the Spinal Tap drummers of this MLS season) partners for Jack Elliott ; and the goalkeeping has been up-and-down.

Biggest Need: Central midfield

Central midfield Roster Model: They’re locked into the U22 model because they’ve spent all their GAM.

They’re locked into the U22 model because they’ve spent all their GAM. Premium Slots Available: They’ve still got two U22 slots open, even after the Echenique deal.

At the start of the year, if you’d told me Cruz Azul were trying to buy Luca Orellano mid-season and Cincy should strongly consider selling, I’d have laughed at you.

But things have largely not been good for the Argentine attacker this year, to the point where it’s unclear what his best spot is in Pat Noonan’s set-up, which is understandably built around Evander and Kévin Denkey. Cincy first tried Orellano up top next to Denkey, then underneath next to Evander. Neither worked. Since then, he's been at both right and left wingback, and while he's had his moments, he hasn't looked the consistent match-winner we all thought he'd be. I'm not going to say he's expendable, but if this price is right...

Cincy also already went out and got Venezuelan Ender Echenique on a U22 deal, and Echenique has a similar profile to Orellano, so maybe they’re preparing for this exact move. If they are – and if Echenique can do some of the heavy lifting in attack that Orellano hasn’t really managed to this season – the Garys will suddenly have some roster flexibility and a bit of GAM.