MLS NEXT Announces 2024-25 Regular Season Award Winners

All four MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 MVPs presented by adidas were selected by MLS NEXT personnel, considering individual achievements and team success over the course of the season. In contrast, each MLS NEXT '24-'25 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate was determined entirely by fans who participated in a social media vote where they could nominate the best goal of the season from each of the four age groups.

NEW YORK (Thursday, July 17, 2025) – MLS NEXT today announced the winners of the MVP presented by adidas and Goal of the Year presented by Allstate for the 2024-25 MLS NEXT regular season. Players and teams from each of the four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) were selected based on their outstanding 2024-25 MLS NEXT regular-season performances. A total of eight different clubs, including four MLS NEXT Elite Academies were represented among the honorees.

2024-25 U15 MLS NEXT Awards

U15 MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 MVP presented by adidas – Edison Niles (St. Louis CITY SC)

Edison Niles was one of the outstanding attacking talents in the U15 age group this season, as he notched 31 goals for St. Louis City SC’s U15 squad this season. Niles also helped lead the U15 squad to the MLS NEXT Cup semifinals, scoring once. Earlier this spring, Niles earned his first call-up to the U15 Men’s Youth National Team for a domestic training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida.

U15 MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate – Sammy Berger (Strikers FC) – **WATCH**

2024-25 U16 MLS NEXT Awards

U16 MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 MVP presented by adidas – Tyler Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

A standout goal scorer in MLS NEXT, Tyler Brown produced a dominant 2024-25 season in which he scored 33 times for Vancouver Whitecaps FC. His 33 goals were the second-highest total among MLS players to compete in the pro player pathway age groups (U16 and U18). Brown broke out in January and February for Vancouver when he scored 17 times in 12 games to earn Player of the Month honors to begin 2025. Brown becomes the first player from a Canadian club to earn MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas honors.

U16 MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate – Griffin Giel (Minnesota United FC) – **WATCH**

2024-25 U17 MLS NEXT Awards

U17 MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 MVP presented by adidas – Logan Moniz (FC Greater Boston Bolts)

One of the breakout players across MLS NEXT in 2024-25 was FC Greater Boston Bolts’ Logan Moniz, who scored 21 times from his attacking midfield position and led FC Greater Boston Bolts to an MLS NEXT Cup appearance. Moniz was also named MLS NEXT Player of the Month for November after scoring seven times and helping the Bolts to a 6-0-1 record. The standout has also been a regular with the U.S. U17 Youth National Team and is one of three North American-based players outside of an MLS academy to earn a call-up to the U17 Youth National Team this season.

U17 MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate – Nolan Cotter (AC River) – **WATCH**

2024-25 U19 MLS NEXT Awards

U19 MLS NEXT ‘24-’25 MVP presented by adidas – Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC)

One of the standout teams in all of MLS NEXT was Orlando City SC’s U19 squad, which won the 2025 Generation adidas Cup and made the semifinals of MLS NEXT Cup in June. The star striker for Orlando was Justin Ellis, who finished as the Top Scorer at Generation adidas Cup, and scored 18 goals across the regular season for a Lions team that went 23-4-3. Ellis has appeared in 10 matches in MLS NEXT Pro for Orlando City B this season, scoring five times and adding three assists. He capped off his remarkable 2024-25 season by making his MLS debut on May 14 against Charlotte FC.