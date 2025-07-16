DC United name René Weiler head coach

D.C. United have named René Weiler their next head coach, the club announced Wednesday.
Weiler brings 20 years of managerial experience to the Black-and-Red, most recently leading Swiss Super League side Servette FC to the 2024 Swiss Cup title – their first trophy in over two decades. In June 2024, he was appointed the club's new sporting director.
Weiler replaces Troy Lesesne, who D.C. United parted ways with last Thursday after the club's midweek US Open Cup loss at Nashville SC. Kevin Flanagan will continue as interim head coach until Weiler’s arrival.
"René is a tactician with a proven ability to implement a clear and disciplined playing style, and to adapt that system to bring the best out of his players," said GM and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay. "He builds teams that are organized, aggressive out of possession, and purposeful in attack. That style reflects the identity we’re working to establish at D.C. United.
"His experience developing talent and demanding high standards makes him the ideal leader to guide this project. We’re excited to welcome him to the club and fully support his vision for what this team can become."
Proven pedigree
Before his stint with Servette, Weiler coached in several leagues around the world, including J1 League side Kashima Antlers, Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Belgian titans RSC Anderlecht and FC Nürnberg in Germany's second division.
In addition to Servette, the 51-year-old has coached FC Luzern, FC Aarau, FC Schaffhausen and FC St. Gallen (caretaker role) in his native Switzerland.
The well-traveled manager has won six titles, most notably the 2016-17 Belgian Pro League with Anderlecht and the 2019-20 Egyptian Premier League with Al Ahly.
"This is a club with a proud history and a passionate fanbase, and I believe strongly in the project taking shape here," said Weiler. "The foundation that has been put in place gives me real confidence in what we can build.
"There is important work ahead, but I’m excited to help lead D.C. United back to where it belongs, competing for championships."
What's next?
Major League Soccer's first dynasty, D.C. United won three MLS Cups between 1996 and 1999. Their four league titles are second all-time, behind only the LA Galaxy's six.
They're also level with the Galaxy with a record four Supporters' Shields and have clinched three US Open Cup championships.
However, the Black-and-Red have yet to win a major trophy in over a decade and have missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every year since 2019.
Currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, D.C. boast reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Christian Benteke. Other squad highlights include Guatemalan international defender Aaron Herrera, Australian international defender Kye Rowles and former Brazil youth international Gabriel Pirani.
Weiler and Mackay may bring in new players during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 24 to Aug. 21.