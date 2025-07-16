DC United name René Weiler head coach

Weiler brings 20 years of managerial experience to the Black-and-Red, most recently leading Swiss Super League side Servette FC to the 2024 Swiss Cup title – their first trophy in over two decades. In June 2024, he was appointed the club's new sporting director.

Weiler replaces Troy Lesesne, who D.C. United parted ways with last Thursday after the club's midweek US Open Cup loss at Nashville SC. Kevin Flanagan will continue as interim head coach until Weiler’s arrival.

"René is a tactician with a proven ability to implement a clear and disciplined playing style, and to adapt that system to bring the best out of his players," said GM and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay. "He builds teams that are organized, aggressive out of possession, and purposeful in attack. That style reflects the identity we’re working to establish at D.C. United.