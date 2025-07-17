Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25

Another midweek slate, another chance to select the AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Which strike was the best of Matchday 25?
Emil Forsberg: The New York Red Bulls' captain bagged a brace in Wednesday's 5-3 comeback win over the New England Revolution, including a blast from outside the box after cutting onto his left foot.
Ian Harkes: After some chaos in the box, Harkes received a lay-off from Josef Martínez and picked out the top corner in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-2 draw with FC Dallas.
Hany Mukhtar: All-Star connections fueled Nashville SC's second goal in a 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew, as Mukhtar latched onto Sam Surridge's pinpoint cross following a through ball from Andy Najar.
Alonso Martínez: New York City FC's Costa Rican striker went on a full-field sprint to score in the 91st minute, sealing a 2-1 comeback victory at Orlando City with a slotted finish past Pedro Gallese.