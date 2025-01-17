MLS Transfers: San Jose & Inter Miami reload, Tolkin heads to Bundesliga

Like Alberta clippers scudding across the Great Plains, the winter transactions just keep rolling in across MLS.

We’ll start with some head-turning activity in a locale not necessarily known for such in recent years.

The trades, transfers and signings – and associated rumors and reports that inevitably swirl around them – can be dizzying to track. So we’re bottom-lining the week’s activity for you every Friday with a rundown of the major marketplace moves.

"We came here for a new project, we came here to win, we came here to change the minds of the guys who were here last year," Martínez said as they were introduced to media on Wednesday, underlining the culture shift Arena seeks to speed along by the Bay.

Two days later the Quakes signed free-agent frontrunner Josef Martínez , for a one-two punch of proven South American scoring nous that instantly makes last year’s Wooden Spoon winners a whole lot more interesting. Will they start together in a two-forward setup? Compete for the No. 9 job? Maybe a little bit of both?

First the veteran coach and GM completed a trade with Real Salt Lake for Cristian “Chicho” Arango – the star Colombian striker who won MLS Cup 2022 with LAFC and was both an MLS MVP and Golden Boot contender for the first half of last year – in exchange for $1.4 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) across the next two seasons and a 2026 international roster spot. Turns out Chicho wanted a fresh start after what was ultimately a tumultuous 2024 in Utah, and RSL concurred.

MLS’s participation, and reputation, in the global transfer market continues to blossom. On Thursday Houston Dynamo FC set a new club record for outbound transfers with the sale of midfield engine Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla to Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

The reported $3.5 million fee underlines the 26-year-old Panamanian’s excellence over the past four seasons, as he helped La Naranja win the 2023 US Open Cup and make a deep run in that year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, also winning the 2023-24 Concacaf Player of the Year award.

As Soccer America notes, Mexican clubs have now spent in the neighborhood of $10 million on MLS talent in this window.

It’s good business for the Dynamo, and necessary given that data published last month showed them to possess the league’s lowest amount of available GAM. Yet it poses further questions about Houston’s identity and outlook for ‘25 in the wake of Designated Player Héctor Herrera’s departure.

The New York Red Bulls also completed a lucrative transfer on Thursday, sending homegrown left back John Tolkin to Bundesliga outfit Holstein Kiel for a reported $3 million outlay, plus a percentage of future sales. It’s the biggest fee the freshly-promoted club have ever paid, which suggests Tolkin will be asked to contribute sooner than later as Die Störche (the Storks) aim to stave off relegation and survive their first top-flight campaign in the modern era.