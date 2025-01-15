LA Galaxy acquire center back Mathias Jørgensen from Anderlecht

The LA Galaxy have acquired center back Mathias "Zanka" Jørgensen from Belgian Pro League powerhouse Anderlecht, the club announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Danish international is under contract with the MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi champions through 2026 (two-year contract).

A veteran of 520 club matches, Jørgensen has 34g/14a while featuring in some of Europe's top leagues – including the English Premier League (Huddersfield Town and Brentford), Bundesliga (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Eredivisie (PSV Eindhoven), Turkish Süper Lig (Fenerbahçe) and his most recent stint in the Belgian top flight.

Jørgensen has represented Denmark 37 times, scoring a goal during their Round-of-16 run at the FIFA 2018 World Cup. He was also a part of his country's squads at the 2020 and 2024 UEFA Euro tournaments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zanka to the LA Galaxy,” said general manager Will Kuntz. “Zanka is a five-time Danish League and Danish Cup champion, has experience in the English Premier League and has represented Denmark in over 30 matches including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.