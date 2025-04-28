FC Dallas end Inter Miami's unbeaten start with "win for the ages"

“The players, of course, nothing to fault,” the Argentine later added, pointing to his own formation and personnel changes as he repeatedly took the blame for the stunning turnabout. “Today is my responsibility. It's my fault, not being able to help the players with the correct changes, or reading the game correctly to be able to get the victory.”

“It's not easy. It's not easy,” a crestfallen Mascherano told reporters in Spanish afterward. “The truth is that we played a very good game for 60, 65 minutes, during which we fell behind and rallied, which isn’t easy. And nothing. Unfortunately, I'm responsible. I made a mistake in my reading of the game, and well, today I couldn't help them.

Rallying from a 3-1 deficit with less than half an hour to go, the North Texans reeled off three goals in 16 chaotic minutes to snatch a 4-3 win which inflicted the Herons’ first league loss of the season and extended their own unbeaten road record in 2025 (3W-0L-3D). It’s a signature result of first-year coach Eric Quill’s fledgling tenure, while in turn dialing up the pressure on Mascherano & Co. as they prepare to attack Vancouver’s 2-0 aggregate lead in CCC at the same stadium in 72 hours or so.

Their absence, however, did absolutely nothing to diminish the shock, awe and exultation of FC Dallas at Chase Stadium as they pulled off one of the more remarkable comebacks in recent MLS memory on Sunday afternoon – in fact, the gobsmacked expressions on the faces of Miami’s superstars only added to the spectacle.

“We’ve got to stay humble and hungry now and not rely on just this emotion of the game, and we’ve got to keep growing and climbing the table, keep getting better. But this was a win for the ages, and they deserve it.”

“I’m just really proud of the collective. They’ve been training so hard,” said Quill, who helped spark the remontada by shifting from a 4-2-3-1 shape to a 3-4-3 and bringing on Brazilian attacker Pedrinho , who bagged a goal and an assist in 32 minutes. “This is becoming a team across the board. They're rooting for each other, they're working for each other, they're wanting the best for each other, even in the bad times. And that's a true mark of a great team in the making.

Even with Messi out, Miami remain the gold standard for much of MLS and the raw emotions of this game were palpable on both sides. Quill found his wife Susan in the Fort Lauderdale crowd and hopped the advertising boards to share a long embrace after the final whistle, then waxed philosophical in his postgame press conference.

Never give up

Dallas’ resilience was interwoven with Miami’s fragility, as the Herons’ 2024 patterns of recurring defensive breakdowns reared their ugly heads after some encouraging signs of growth under Mascherano. FCD fullback Shaq Moore opened the scoring early via one such instance, and after nearly an hour of composed response, they cropped up yet again in the dying stages.

Notably, Dallas achieved this wild result with their star striker Petar Musa still sidelined by an ankle injury and playmaker Lucho Acosta mostly quiet on the night. Now they will seek to carry some of the magic home to Toyota Stadium, where they’re just 1W-3L-0D thus far.

“The mentality in this team, this is a team that’s never defeated, anywhere, against any opponent,” Acosta told MLS Season Pass postgame. “We have a winning mentality, this team, and we're on the right track.

“We have a very different mentality than the one we play at home. We have to continue at home doing what we did today.”

Quill called on his team to build their belief with this achievement.

“I hope it gives us confidence to believe we can play with anybody. The narrative about Miami, the pundits, everybody crowning them the best team in MLS and yes, Messi wasn’t there. Suárez wasn't there,” he said.