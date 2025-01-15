DC United acquire center back Kye Rowles

D.C. United have acquired center back Kye Rowles from Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian, the club announced Wednesday. He is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

“He has played the last three seasons in the Scottish Premiership and has been a pillar for the Australian National Team since 2022."

“We are getting a highly experienced center back in Kye [Rowles], and we’re looking forward to integrating him with the team ahead of the start of preseason,” said D.C. United GM & chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.

Before moving to Hearts, Rowles played in 104 combined A-League matches for Brisbane Roar FC and Central Coast Mariners FC.

Internationally, Rowles has scored once in 24 appearances for Australia. He's been a key part of the Socceroos' 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign and started four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Kye is a leader on the field who has good defensive instincts and the ability to play out from the back," added Mackay. "We believe he will fit in well to Troy’s system and we’re excited to welcome him to the District.”

Rowles adds depth to D.C.'s defense, which allowed 70 goals last season (third-most in MLS) as the club missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He could partner with center back Lucas Bartlett.