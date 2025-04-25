Marco Pašalić takes unlikely path to Orlando City: "I believe"

He’s been in central Florida for almost three months, and Marco Pašalić is experiencing the sweaty sensation that hits so many new Sunshine State arrivals as daily high temperatures steadily tick upwards, and Orlando’s mild spring melts into those infamous simmering summers.

“It's strange for me, because I lived my whole life in Europe, and Europe is my home, but I think it's nice and a good experience to see some other places in the world. And I think football connects, everywhere.”

“I can say that it's really hot,” the Croatian winger told MLSsoccer.com with a smile this week, as he and his teammates prepare to welcome their Southern antagonists Atlanta United to Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday evening (7:15 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ; FOX, FOX Deportes).

“The most important thing is that you are brave to speak, you're not shy, and when you're not shy, then I think everything in life is going easier.”

“Maybe because I learned so much languages, maybe it's easier for me, but Spanish is easy, I think, when you connect with the language, and when you speak more,” Pašalić said, flashing a solid grasp of North American slang by noting the importance of pushing through the “cringe” sensation when practicing a new tongue.

Pašalić is quickly picking up some Spanish to add to the three languages already under his belt.

“We were in some points surprised how quickly he adapted to the team, and his production was early, so good,” Pareja said on Thursday. “I really admire those players that come into a country that they didn't know and immediately they just gel with everybody. He has done a great job in that part.”

After a reported $5 million transfer from Croatia's HNK Rijeka to become Orlando City SC ’s newest Designated Player, Pašalić must navigate the learning curve of a new city, new league and a new club with a distinctly Latin American character, thanks to the Lions’ Colombian head coach Oscar Pareja and half the first-team squad hailing from Conmebol countries.

“So then my father says, 'What now? You cannot sit the whole day at home and not work,'” explained Pašalić. “And my brother had this construction company, and then I had to go to work with him and to be with him, because at home, sitting, it's not the mentality of us, you know?”

His creativity and nose for goal took him to the academy systems of Karlsruher SC, SV Sandhausen and TSG Hoffenheim in his youth, then a stint with VfB Stuttgart’s second team before a move to Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side at age 20. As he pursued a pro career, he decided to call time on his education at roughly the equivalent of a high-school diploma, which prompted a weighty chat with his dad.

Born and raised in Karlsruhe, Germany, after his parents emigrated to take refuge from the brutal wars that tore apart the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Marco and his two brothers were raised with both gratitude for their adopted nation and a deep love of the homeland they were forced to leave behind.

Those are words to live by in the Pašalić clan. Cultural immersion, a new lingua franca on the pitch and stifling tropical humidity are unlikely to faze a son of exiles who’s already weathered a range of personal and professional adversity in his 24 years on earth.

Path less traveled

After training at his club, the teenage Pašalić would report to work sites, building out interiors, installing flooring or siding, repairing water damage, cleaning up graffiti – “we did everything,” he said – for a variety of clients like Kaufland, a Walmart-like German chain store. Sometimes he’d take on graveyard shifts, working until 3 or 4 am, thankful his brother would give him time off to rest before that day’s training session.

“To the other workers I’d say, ‘I will play one day for the Croatian national team,’” he recalled with a grin. He nurtured that aspiration by traveling across the Old Continent to attend the team’s matches, like just another hardcore supporter of the Vatreni.

“I was in London, I was in Saint Etienne, in France. I was really a fan,” he added, “and then it's more beautiful, the story that I achieved my dream.”

A strong start to life at BVB earned him a quick call to then-manager Marco Rose’s first team, where he made his debut in the 2021 German SuperCup against Bayern Munich, substituting in for US international and New York City FC academy product Gio Reyna. A role in one of Europe’s biggest clubs felt tantalizingly close.

But then – as with Reyna, too – a sequence of injuries killed that momentum, driving his career down a frustrating cul-de-sac.

“He was a good player, but I don't see so much from him because we both were injured, but he had more injuries through the years,” Pašalić recalled of Reyna. “And I think it's sad, because I know the feeling when you are so long injured, and you're not in the team, and then especially, you are not at your home.