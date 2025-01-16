New York Red Bulls transfer John Tolkin to Bundesliga's Holstein Kiel

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The New York Red Bulls have transferred homegrown left back John Tolkin to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old US international defender departs for a reported $3 million fee, with RBNY retaining a sell-on percentage.
“John Tolkin has been a great role model for our young players for the pathway he has taken to get to this point, and he has meant a lot to our organization,” said head of sport Jochen Schneider. “He has been an outstanding player and person for our club over the last ten years and we appreciate everything he has done for the club.
"It’s great to see that a player who joined us at a very young age made his way from our academy to our first team and is now joining a Bundesliga club. We wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Rising star
Tolkin recorded 9g/20a in 135 games across all competitions with the Red Bulls, earning an MLS All-Star selection in 2023 and placing sixth in that year's 22 Under 22 list. He was a key part of New York's Cinderella run to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.
Capped four times by the USMNT, Tolkin started all four matches as the United States reached the quarterfinals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The Red Bulls start their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
