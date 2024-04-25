MLS Transfer Superlatives: Best new star, free agent, homecoming & more

Winter rebuilds and early-season squad tinkering are officially over, as the 2024 Primary Transfer Window slammed shut Tuesday evening,

Now, let the countdown begin toward the Secondary Transfer Window. It spans from July 18 to Aug. 14, and the summer is historically busy around these parts.

After Joe Lowery spotlighted standout clubs , we're dishing out superlatives in several player-centric categories – ranging from Designated Players to intra-league moves. Two ground rules:

Yeah, he's still got it.

Paintsil and Pec both arrived this winter, showing LA's renewed direction under GM Will Kuntz. Puig and Joveljic, of course, are holdovers from past seasons.

Paintsil is a Best XI-caliber winger, terrorizing opposing defenders with his pace and direct play. The Ghanaian international has 4g/4a through nine matches, inspiring LA 's attack alongside Riqui Puig , Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljic .

Meanwhile, Forsberg looks like RBNY 's best signing in years. The Swedish midfielder arrived from sister side RB Leipzig (Germany) and has immediately lifted their trophy potential.

Lloris arrived from Tottenham Hotspur (England) on a team-friendly deal, and the goalkeeper reportedly played a role in LAFC being set to add striker Olivier Giroud from AC Milan (Italy) this summer. They won the 2018 World Cup together with France.

Suárez has been electric for Inter Miami , posting 6g/4a in nine matches while starring alongside Lionel Messi . All that speculation about the legendary Uruguayan striker's decline looks premature – we're seeing why he lit it up last year for Grêmio in Brazil.

Joseph Paintsil with a stunner for his first MLS goal! 📺 #MLSSeasonPass : https://t.co/hgVjdcApJD pic.twitter.com/DJBupvop6i

As for Rodríguez , he's only got 1g/1a in five matches. But the Uruguayan striker should come good any matchday now, mindful of his Liga MX track record.

Mihailovic is a main figurehead in Colorado 's early-season turnaround under head coach Chris Armas, slotting into the No. 10 role he honed while starring for CF Montréal .

Best U22 Initiative: Federico Redondo (Inter Miami CF)

Redondo was reportedly being scouted by some of global soccer's biggest clubs, but Inter Miami swooped in to land the Argentine youth international. The Messi Effect, perhaps?

The son of legendary d-mid Fernando Redondo, his game has been likened to Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets. Those comparisons are easy to spot, given the 21-year-old's passing, range, bite, reading of the game and physical profile.

Honorable mentions

Omar Campos - LAFC

Noah Eile - New York Red Bulls

Marino Hinestroza - Columbus Crew

David Martínez - LAFC

Agustín Ojeda - New York City FC

Martínez is regarded as one of Venezuela's top prospects in years, making the 18-year-old's addition a major coup for LAFC. He's joined at his new club by Campos, a rising Mexican international.

Eile has shined bright for RBNY, drawing rave reviews for his passing out of the back. Ojeda is NYCFC's latest young prospect from Argentina, and Hinestroza has shown flashes for Columbus.

Best young European: Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United)

It shouldn't be overlooked that Atlanta signed an in-his-prime Polish international, one who's poised to start at UEFA Euro 2024 this summer.

Slisz, who arrived from Legia Warsaw, has formed an immediate midfield partnership with Tristan Muyumba. As those two do the less-glamorous work, Thiago Almada can shine.

Honorable mentions

Liel Abada - Charlotte FC

Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati

Jovan Mijatović - New York City FC

Matti Peltola - D.C. United

Hannes Wolf - New York City FC

NYCFC's winter rebuild involved Mijatović arriving from Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) and Wolf joining from Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany). Both have huge upside.

Bucha has offered an upgrade to FC Cincinnati's midfield alongside Obinna Nwobodo, and Peltola is a Finnish international who does the dirty work in D.C. United's high-press system.