MLS rosters: 3 players each Eastern Conference club should build around in 2024

While they’re not rolling in talent like the two teams above them, D.C. United have a handful of players who are poised for a good 2024. Benteke, one of the most physically dominant strikers on the planet, snagged 14 goals last year and should do the same this year regardless of who takes over as head coach. Klich, another veteran, moves the ball and creates chances at a high level from midfield. Finally, at just 21, Ku-Dipietro finds good spots off the ball and adds a ton of value with his dribbling.