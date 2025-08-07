De Paul, Müller, Son: How MLS's new stars will impact their team

How will these star signings fit with their new team for the rest of this season and beyond? Let’s dive in.

Undoubtedly, the headliners so far are Rodrigo De Paul to Inter Miami CF and Son Heung-min to LAFC , with both arriving ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup . But we've got other high-impact players joining the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race and shaping the months ahead, too.

Now, it will be fascinating to see how head coach Steve Cherundolo uses Son alongside star left winger Denis Bouanga , given that both players have been at their best cutting in from that left side. But, even with one of their stars having to bend slightly to accommodate the other, goals will flow in Los Angeles.

According to FBref, Son finished in the 95th percentile in expected assisted goals per 90 minutes among attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League last season, illustrating his elite playmaking. In MLS, there’s a world – many of them, in fact – where he immediately becomes the most dangerous attacker in the league outside of Miami. Opposing defenders, beware.

Now, Son will be hunting for goals in LAFC’s attack. And at age 33, he still has plenty of on-ball threat to manufacture his own shot and create chances for his teammates to thrive in Southern California.

The reason? Fresh off putting up 15 non-penalty goal contributions in the English Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2024-25 season, the South Korean international is one of the biggest names in the sport. He’s a Tottenham legend and one of the most consistently dangerous forwards of the modern era.

De Paul won’t totally stop Miami from being exposed in transition at times, but he’s already proving to be an utterly perfect fit for Mascherano’s double pivot.

During his Inter Miami debut in the club’s 2-1 win over Atlas in Leagues Cup last week, the Atlético loanee (Miami have an option-to-buy for 2026) ranged back to win the ball in the final third before hooking passes into the attack. He then supplied two assists in their PK win over Club Necaxa , stepping up after Messi got injured, and scored a crucial equalizer vs. Pumas UNAM to help secure advancement.

Cremaschi and Redondo are averaging 5.7 recoveries per 90 minutes in MLS this season, according to FBref. De Paul averaged that same number of ball recoveries in the UEFA Champions League with Atlético Madrid last season, while finishing in the 97th percentile among midfielders in that competition for progressive passes and the 88th for progressive carries. The guy can do the dirty work of younger players while adding the finesse on the ball you’d expect from a veteran who’s been a regular starter at the game’s highest levels.

With Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez , Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all naturally inclined to tilt towards the attack in their own unique ways, there’s room for a player to do a chunk of the two-way work, pushing forward to add even more quality in the final third before tracking back to protect Javier Mascherano’s backline. Most often, that box-to-box midfield role has belonged to one of Benjamin Cremaschi or Federico Redondo . But De Paul, with his LaLiga and World Cup-winning experience, brings more to the No. 8 position than those youngsters.

Thomas Müller → Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Whitecaps are going after the three trophies on offer for them at this stage of 2025.

Still within reach of the Supporters’ Shield and with an eye on earning silverware from their two knockout tournaments – the Canadian Championship and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – Vancouver took a big swing by adding Bayern Munich and German national team legend Thomas Müller. Maybe it was the bitter taste of losing the Concacaf Champions Cup final. Maybe it was transferring Pedro Vite to Pumas in LIGA MX. Or maybe it’s the fact that when you have a chance to sign one of the greatest players of a generation, you take it. Regardless, Müller arrives in Vancouver with a chance to help the club make real history this season.

While the 35-year-old saw his minutes with Bayern decline over the last three seasons (he started just 12 Bundesliga games last year), he still started 12 league matches for Bayern last year. He won’t have any trouble adapting to an attacking midfield or narrow winger role in head coach Jesper Sørensen’s fluid possession system.

Sure, Müller made a name for himself in Germany with his clever off-ball movement that helped him become a lethal scorer and one-touch creator for one of the best teams on the planet. But with still-elite vision and on-ball technique, don’t be fooled into thinking he’ll be anything other than a massive threat to create danger for opposing defenses every time he’s on the ball. Plus, if history paints an accurate picture – though it may not, Father Time is undefeated – Müller won’t have much trouble staying on the field. Despite his age, his injury record has been close to spotless.