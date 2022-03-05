Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

Match #1: Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday, March. 5 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter (English audio)

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Sporting KC have won five of their six home matches against Houston (L1), including both meetings last season.
  • The Dynamo failed to score in their season opener against Real Salt Lake, as the final score was 0-0. Houston have never failed to score in its first two matches of an MLS season.
  • All-time matchups: Houston lead 19W - 16L - 14D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Kansas City -110, Draw +250, Houston +280

Match #2: Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC

Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ORL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Chicago have beaten Orlando City in five straight home matches (W3 D2) and have scored three or more goals in all three wins.
  • The Lions extended their undefeated streak in season openers after a 2-0 victory versus CF Montréal over MLS is Back weekend. However, they have opened a season with consecutive victories just once, during the 2017 campaign after beating NYCFC and Philadelphia.
  • All-time matchups: Chicago lead 7W - 4L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago -140, Draw +280, Orlando +350

Match #3: FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United

Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CIN win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Cincinnati made history twice over MLS is Back weekend. Their 5-0 beatdown from Austin FC was the largest defeat in a season opener in MLS history. It also extended their losing streak to 13 straight games, giving them the longest losing streak in MLS history, breaking a tie with the MetroStars at 12 set in 1999 (including breakaway shootouts).
  • D.C. United have never lost a match to the Orange & Blue, winning three times and drawing three.
  • All-time matchups: D.C. lead 3W - 0L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Cincinnati +250, Draw +250, D.C. +100

Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RSL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SEA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Real Salt Lake are unbeaten against the Sounders in 10 straight home matches dating back to 2013 (W9 D1). Seattle's only point during that stretch came in 2020 when they earned a 2-2 draw against their Western Conference rival.
  • The Rave Green are winless in eight consecutive games dating back to last season. It is the second-longest losing streak in the Club's 13-year history, after a nine-match skid during the 2012 MLS season.
  • All-time matchups: Seattle lead 16W - 15L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Salt Lake +165, Draw +220, Seattle +160

Match #5: Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Sunday, March 6 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Austin FC set an MLS record in their season opener against Cincinnati, winning 5-0 to give them the largest margin of victory in a season-opening match in league history. However, it may be false hope as no team has been shut out more than the Verde and Black since the start of the 2021 campaign with 17 blanks.
  • Inter Miami averaged the fewest shots per match last season at just 9.6 but recorded the fourth highest on target percentage at 37.1%. Those stats reversed over MLS is Back weekend as The Herons recorded 17 shots but managed to hit the target on just three in their 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire.
  • This will be the first MLS meeting between Austin FC and Inter Miami CF
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin -145, Draw +275, Miami +375

Match #6: LAFC vs. Portland Timbers

Sunday, March 6 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • The Timbers have beaten LAFC in three consecutive matches, all by a 2-1 scoreline. Only one team has beaten the Black & Gold in four straight games, San Jose, from September 2020 to September 2021.
  • LAFC continued their five-game winning streak in season openers after routing Colorado 3-0 over MLS is Back weekend. They have never collected fewer than four points across their first two fixtures in a season.
  • All-time matchups: Portland lead 5W - 4L - 4D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -175, Draw +310, Portland +400

