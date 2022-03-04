Who is the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi early-season favorite?

If Week 1 of the MLS regular season is any indication, the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is going to be a memorable one.
And there's already been some big movement on the betting market. According to BetMGM, LAFC's Carlos Vela has emerged as a clear early favorite to win the award he won in 2019 following his hat trick in a 3-0 win against the Colorado Rapids.
Other major movers up the board are D.C. United's Michael Estrada after his brace in a 3-0 victory over expansion side Charlotte FC, and Cecilio Dominguez after he scored a pair in Austin FC's 5-0 thumping of FC Cincinnati.
Below are the top 21 contenders for the award, according to BetMGM's odds. For those unfamiliar, odds of +350 represent $350 in profit that a bettor would make for a wager of $100 if that player wins the Golden Boot.
|
Player
|
Odds
|
1. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
|
+350
|
T2. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
|
+800
|
T2. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (LA)
|
+800
|
T2. Josef Martinez (ATL)
|
+800
|
T2. Michael Estrada (DC)
|
+800
|
T6. Cristian Arango (LAFC)
|
+1200
|
T6. Cecilio Dominguez (ATX)
|
+1200
|
T8. Adam Buksa (NE)
|
+1400
|
T8. Valentin Castellanos (NYC)
|
+1400
|
T10. Ola Kamara (DC)
|
+1600
|
T10. Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
|
+1600
|
T10. Gonzalo Higuain (MIA)
|
+1600
|
13. Talles Magno (NYC)
|
+2200
|
T14. Gyasi Zardes (CLB)
|
+2500
|
T14. Kacper Przybylko (CHI)
|
+2500
|
T14. Gustavo Bou (NE)
|
+2500
|
T14. Mikael Uhre (PHI)
|
+2500
|
T18. Damir Kreilach (RSL)
|
+3300
|
T18. Johnny Russell (SKC)
|
+3300
|
T18. Nikola Vujnovic (SKC)
|
+3300
|
T18. Daniel Salloi (SKC)
|
+3300