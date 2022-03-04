Who is the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi early-season favorite?

If Week 1 of the MLS regular season is any indication, the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is going to be a memorable one.

And there's already been some big movement on the betting market. According to BetMGM, LAFC's Carlos Vela has emerged as a clear early favorite to win the award he won in 2019 following his hat trick in a 3-0 win against the Colorado Rapids.