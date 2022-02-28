Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0

Western Conference rivals Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a 0-0 draw as part of MLS is Back weekend at BBVA Stadium Sunday evening.

The new-look Dynamo, under head coach Paulo Nagamura, asked more of the questions, especially after halftime. But their first quality scoring chance — a left-footed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box by Adam Lundqvist — was parried away by Zac MacMath. Lundqvist collected the rebound, but headed wide of the mark on the hour mark.

The match heated up in the final 20 minutes with both teams close to claiming all three points. New Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark dove to his left to get a piece of a dangerous Maikel Chang shot in the 73rd minute, then touched away a sneaky Pablo Ruiz service toward the back post intended for big offseason signing Sergio Córdova seven minutes later.