MLS fan wins $50,000 playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM

A Philadelphia Union fan has hit the jackpot playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM. Congratulations to Ivan from Philadelphia, who managed to pick every match outcome correctly in Round 26 to win a cool $50,000!
With three rounds left, there’s still time for you to get in the game for your shot at winning $50k!
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit https://predict6.mlssoccer.com
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to win $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*
Match #1: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, September 17 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Atlanta United have won consecutive matches for the first time in a year after wins over Toronto and Orlando
- The Union continued their record scoring pace with a 5-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday. Philadelphia have now scored 23 goals in their last five games, more than any other team in a five-game span in league history
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 5W - 4L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +145, Draw +260, Philadelphia Union +155
Match #2: Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN
WHO WILL WIN?
- CHI win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLT win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Fire’s loss to Montréal on Tuesday was their 14th defeat of the season. Chicago have lost at least 15 times in four of the last seven seasons between 2015 and 2021
- Charlotte FC’s victory over New York City on Saturday was their 11th win of the season. Only six expansion teams in MLS history have won more than 11 times in their first season in the league
- All-time matchups: Chicago Fire lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire -115, Draw +250, Charlotte FC +300
Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, September 17 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- COL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Rapids are unbeaten in their last eight MLS matches against the Galaxy (W6 D2)
- The Galaxy’s six-match unbeaten run (W2 D4) ended with a 3-0 defeat to Vancouver on Wednesday
- The Rapids have won two straight matches, though both of those were at home. Colorado have just one win in their last 15 away matches this season (D4 L10)
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 44W - 33L - 12D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -150, Draw +320, Colorado Rapids +333
Match #4: Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers
Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLB win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- POR (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The Timbers have won five of their last six meetings with the Crew (L1)
- Columbus have drawn their way into playoff contention this year, recording an MLS-high 14 draws
- The Timbers have won four straight matches dating back to late August
- All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 6W - 3L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -140, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +333
Match #5: D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
Sunday, September 18 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- DC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- D.C. United are unbeaten in four all-time meetings with Inter Miami (W3 D1)
- D.C. United’s 3-0 defeat at Sporting Kansas City was their sixth loss of the year by at least three goals, the most three-goal losses in MLS this season
- Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Columbus on Tuesday was their ninth win in their last 12 home matches (D2 L1).
- All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 3W - 0L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +135 Draw +250, MIA +175
Match #6: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
Sunday, September 18 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- HOU win (50 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- LAFC have won only one of their last six MLS matches (D1 L4)
- The Dynamo have just three wins in their last 40 away matches (D10 L27)
- Cristian Arango leads LAFC with 16 goals in 2022 while Sebastián Ferreira paces the Dynamo with 10 goals this season
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 2L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -375, Draw +475, Houston Dynamo +900