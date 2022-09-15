MLS fan wins $50,000 playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM

With three rounds left, there’s still time for you to get in the game for your shot at winning $50k!

A Philadelphia Union fan has hit the jackpot playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM. Congratulations to Ivan from Philadelphia, who managed to pick every match outcome correctly in Round 26 to win a cool $50,000!

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

Visit https://predict6.mlssoccer.com Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*

Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -375, Draw +475, Houston Dynamo +900