Predict 6

MLS fan wins $50,000 playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Predict 6 - 2021 - primary image

A Philadelphia Union fan has hit the jackpot playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM. Congratulations to Ivan from Philadelphia, who managed to pick every match outcome correctly in Round 26 to win a cool $50,000!

With three rounds left, there’s still time for you to get in the game for your shot at winning $50k!

P6-GrandPrizeWinnerScreenshot

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit https://predict6.mlssoccer.com
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000!

Start playing today!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*

  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -375, Draw +475, Houston Dynamo +900

* Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, September 17 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • PHI win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Atlanta United have won consecutive matches for the first time in a year after wins over Toronto and Orlando
  • The Union continued their record scoring pace with a 5-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday. Philadelphia have now scored 23 goals in their last five games, more than any other team in a five-game span in league history
  • All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 5W - 4L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +145, Draw +260, Philadelphia Union +155

Start playing today!

Match #2: Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CHI win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLT win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The Fire’s loss to Montréal on Tuesday was their 14th defeat of the season. Chicago have lost at least 15 times in four of the last seven seasons between 2015 and 2021
  • Charlotte FC’s victory over New York City on Saturday was their 11th win of the season. Only six expansion teams in MLS history have won more than 11 times in their first season in the league
  • All-time matchups: Chicago Fire lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire -115, Draw +250, Charlotte FC +300

Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, September 17 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • COL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The Rapids are unbeaten in their last eight MLS matches against the Galaxy (W6 D2)
  • The Galaxy’s six-match unbeaten run (W2 D4) ended with a 3-0 defeat to Vancouver on Wednesday
  • The Rapids have won two straight matches, though both of those were at home. Colorado have just one win in their last 15 away matches this season (D4 L10)
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 44W - 33L - 12D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -150, Draw +320, Colorado Rapids +333

Match #4: Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers

Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CLB win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The Timbers have won five of their last six meetings with the Crew (L1)
  • Columbus have drawn their way into playoff contention this year, recording an MLS-high 14 draws
  • The Timbers have won four straight matches dating back to late August
  • All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 6W - 3L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -140, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +333

Match #5: D.C. United vs. Inter Miami

Sunday, September 18 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • DC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • D.C. United are unbeaten in four all-time meetings with Inter Miami (W3 D1)
  • D.C. United’s 3-0 defeat at Sporting Kansas City was their sixth loss of the year by at least three goals, the most three-goal losses in MLS this season
  • Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Columbus on Tuesday was their ninth win in their last 12 home matches (D2 L1).
  • All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 3W - 0L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +135 Draw +250, MIA +175

Match #6: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo

Sunday, September 18 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (50 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • LAFC have won only one of their last six MLS matches (D1 L4)
  • The Dynamo have just three wins in their last 40 away matches (D10 L27)
  • Cristian Arango leads LAFC with 16 goals in 2022 while Sebastián Ferreira paces the Dynamo with 10 goals this season
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 2L - 4D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -375, Draw +475, Houston Dynamo +900
Predict 6

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 26
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 25
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 24
More News
More News
MLS fan wins $50,000 playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM
Predict 6

MLS fan wins $50,000 playing MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM
Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs suspended one additional match
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs suspended one additional match
Austin FC's Moussa Djitté named Week 31 Continental Tire Player of the Week 
Player of the Week

Austin FC's Moussa Djitté named Week 31 Continental Tire Player of the Week 
“He is the 2022 MVP”: Valeri, Barros Schelotto explain Sebastián Driussi’s brilliance

“He is the 2022 MVP”: Valeri, Barros Schelotto explain Sebastián Driussi’s brilliance
If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 31

If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 31
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC make history in Week 31

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC make history in Week 31
More News
Video
Video
Rosenberry's rocket, Fafa goes top bins | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:59

Rosenberry's rocket, Fafa goes top bins | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes | September 14, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes | September 14, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy | September 14, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy | September 14, 2022
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 31 in MLS!
15:01

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 31 in MLS!
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023