MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 28

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Predict 6 - 2021 - primary image

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000! 

Start playing today!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*

*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers.

Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, October 1 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CLT win (40 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • PHI win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Charlotte FC have won consecutive matches for the third time in the club’s expansion season. Charlotte have lost following each of their first two winning streaks, including a 2-0 defeat to the Union on April 2 after their first two wins in club history.
  • The Union’s five-match winning streak ended with a scoreless draw at Atlanta on September 17. Philadelphia have won 11 of their last 14 matches (D1 L2), outscoring opponents 46-9 in those games.
  • All-time matchups: PHI lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Charlotte FC +170, Draw +250, Philadelphia Union +140

Match #2: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC

Saturday, October 1 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIN win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • After San Jose won their first four meetings with Minnesota United in MLS, the Loons are unbeaten in seven straight (W5 D2).
  • The Earthquakes have just seven wins with two games left to play this season following a 3-2 defeat to the LA Galaxy last Saturday.
  • Minnesota United have just one point from their last five matches (D1 L4), their worst five-match run in a single season in four years.
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 5W - 5L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +130, Draw +280, Minnesota United +170

Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, October 1 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RSL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • Real Salt Lake have won consecutive matches against the Galaxy.
  • The Galaxy have lost only one of their last nine games (W4 D4), including winning the last two in a row.
  • Real Salt Lake have just one point from their last four matches (D1 L3), losing both road matches in that span by a combined 5-0 score.
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 23W - 19L - 12D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -150, Draw +310, Real Salt Lake +340

Match #4: New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC

Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NYC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ORL win (50 points)

Predict the action: Time of First Goal? (25 points)

  • Orlando picked up just their second win in 12 meetings with NYCFC when the sides met on August 28 (D5 L5).
  • NYCFC’s 2-0 derby win over the New York Red Bulls on September 17 was their second win in their last 11 games (D2 L7).
  • Orlando City lost their last away match 5-1 at the Philadelphia Union, just their fourth road loss of the season.
  • All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 9W - 6L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York City -130, Draw +270, Orlando City +310

Match #5: Portland Timbers vs. LAFC

Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action:

Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Timbers haven’t lost any of their last six meetings with LAFC (W3 D3), the longest such streak against the Black & Gold in MLS.
  • The Timbers enter October unbeaten in five straight games (W4 D1).
  • LAFC won seven of their first 11 road games (D1 L3); since then, they have just one point in five road games.
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 5W - 5L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +185, Draw +260, LAFC +125

Match #6: Sporting Kansas vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sunday, October 2 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SEA win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Sporting KC are unbeaten in a season-best six straight games (W4 D2), including winning the last two games.
  • Seattle have won only two of their last nine matches (D2 L5) following a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati on Tuesday.
  • Johnny Russell (8), Willy Agada (7) and Dániel Sallói (7) have carried the bulk of the goalscoring for Sporting Kansas City.
  • All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 12W - 9L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting KC +110, Draw +250, Seattle Sounders +210
