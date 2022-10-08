Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 29

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The final round of MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM goes down on Decision Day! 

The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000! 

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*

*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC

Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NYC win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • New York City FC are unbeaten in their last five matches against Atlanta United, although NYCFC have never won in five visits to Atlanta
  • Atlanta United will miss the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons after reaching the postseason in each of their first three MLS campaigns
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 4W - 4L - 4D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +100, Draw +270, New York City FC +240

Match #2: New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC

Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RBNY win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLT win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The Red Bulls have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season. New York haven’t lost three straight regular season matches in over three years
  • Charlotte FC enter the final match of the season on 42 points. A win over the Red Bulls would take Charlotte to 45 points, which would be the fifth-most by an expansion team in MLS history
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -175, Draw +300, Charlotte FC +450

Match #3: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew

Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLB win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • Orlando City have won six of their last seven meetings with Columbus in MLS play (L1)
  • None of Orlando City’s 16 home matches this season have ended in a draw (W8 L8)
  • All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 8W - 6L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City +105, Draw +250, Columbus Crew +230

Match #4: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids

Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • COL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of the first goal? (25 points)

  • Austin and Colorado each have two wins against the other in four all-time MLS meetings, with the road team winning three of those games
  • The Rapids have just one win in 16 road games this season (D4 L11)
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 2W - 2L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC -135, Draw +290, Colorado Rapids +310

Match #5: LAFC vs. Nashville SC

Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NSH win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • LAFC defeated Nashville, 2-1, at GEODIS Park on July 17 in the first-ever meeting between the sides
  • LAFC clinched their second Supporters’ Shield title with a 2-1 victory over Portland last Sunday
  • Nashville SC’s six-match unbeaten streak ended with a 2-1 loss at home against Houston last Sunday. Nashville have lost only one of their last seven away matches (W3 D3) dating back to late May
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -165, Draw +300, NSH +400

Match #6: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RSL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Portland have had success on the road at RSL, winning six times in Sandy, more than any other visiting team since America First Stadium opened in 2008
  • Real Salt Lake are winless in their last five games (D2 L3), managing just two total goals in that span
  • The Timbers have lost only two of their last eight away matches (W2 D4)
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 13W - 13L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake -115, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +260
