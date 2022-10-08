MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 29

The final round of MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM goes down on Decision Day!
The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to win $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*
*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- New York City FC are unbeaten in their last five matches against Atlanta United, although NYCFC have never won in five visits to Atlanta
- Atlanta United will miss the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons after reaching the postseason in each of their first three MLS campaigns
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 4W - 4L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +100, Draw +270, New York City FC +240
Match #2: New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC
Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLT win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Red Bulls have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season. New York haven’t lost three straight regular season matches in over three years
- Charlotte FC enter the final match of the season on 42 points. A win over the Red Bulls would take Charlotte to 45 points, which would be the fifth-most by an expansion team in MLS history
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -175, Draw +300, Charlotte FC +450
Match #3: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew
Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLB win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Orlando City have won six of their last seven meetings with Columbus in MLS play (L1)
- None of Orlando City’s 16 home matches this season have ended in a draw (W8 L8)
- All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 8W - 6L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City +105, Draw +250, Columbus Crew +230
Match #4: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- COL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of the first goal? (25 points)
- Austin and Colorado each have two wins against the other in four all-time MLS meetings, with the road team winning three of those games
- The Rapids have just one win in 16 road games this season (D4 L11)
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 2W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC -135, Draw +290, Colorado Rapids +310
Match #5: LAFC vs. Nashville SC
Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- LAFC defeated Nashville, 2-1, at GEODIS Park on July 17 in the first-ever meeting between the sides
- LAFC clinched their second Supporters’ Shield title with a 2-1 victory over Portland last Sunday
- Nashville SC’s six-match unbeaten streak ended with a 2-1 loss at home against Houston last Sunday. Nashville have lost only one of their last seven away matches (W3 D3) dating back to late May
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -165, Draw +300, NSH +400
Match #6: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers
Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- POR win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Portland have had success on the road at RSL, winning six times in Sandy, more than any other visiting team since America First Stadium opened in 2008
- Real Salt Lake are winless in their last five games (D2 L3), managing just two total goals in that span
- The Timbers have lost only two of their last eight away matches (W2 D4)
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 13W - 13L - 9D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake -115, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +260