Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, Chicago Fire FC 0

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC began their 2022 MLS seasons with a point each, as the Eastern Conference clubs played to a 0-0 stalemate at DRV PNK Stadium Saturday night.

Leonardo Campana seemed as if he was going to get the party started for Miami fans after connecting with his head off a Gonzalo Higuaín cross, but the crossbar had other plans.

However, the game's best chance came a moment's later from Chicago's Stanislav Ivanov, who came within inches from the opening goal after hitting the post from a feed from former Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko.

After that 32nd-minute chance, both teams locked it down defensively, with neither side allowing a real goalscoring opportunity.

Goals

  • None

Three things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: As chemistry continues to grow for both clubs after being aggressive in the offseason, an opening-day point will be well-received in their quests for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Inter Miami have a retooled roster in their second year under Phil Neville, while Chicago played their first game under Ezra Hendrickson. This game also marked star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri's debut for Chicago.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: If the goal was shifted half an inch to the left, the Fire would be heading back to the Windy City with three points, and Ivanov would be celebrating his first goal of the season. But it wasn't in the cards.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina recorded four saves in the away draw, including denying Brazilian Jean Mota's shot attempt in the 89th minute.

Next Up

  • MIA: Sunday, March 6 at Austin FC | 4 pm ET (ESPN | ESPN Deportes)
  • CHI: Saturday, March 5 vs. Orlando City | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
Chicago FC United Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Biggest storylines to watch in MLS Week 1
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 1 Positional Rankings
Power Rankings: See where your team lands before the 2022 MLS season
More News
More News
Recap: Portland Timbers 2, New England Revolution 2

Recap: Portland Timbers 2, New England Revolution 2
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, New York Red Bulls 3

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, New York Red Bulls 3
Recap: DC United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Recap: DC United 3, Charlotte FC 0
“It’s a luxury to have him in the team”: The Carlos Vela show is back in LAFC

“It’s a luxury to have him in the team”: The Carlos Vela show is back in LAFC
Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, Chicago Fire FC 0

Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, Chicago Fire FC 0
Recap: Austin FC 5, FC Cincinnati 0

Recap: Austin FC 5, FC Cincinnati 0
More News
Video
Video
GOLAZO! Yimmi Chará’s stunning bicycle kick
0:58

GOLAZO! Yimmi Chará’s stunning bicycle kick
GOAL: Sebastian Lletget, New England Revolution - 63rd minute
0:47

GOAL: Sebastian Lletget, New England Revolution - 63rd minute
GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 60th minute
0:43

GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 60th minute
"Nothing better" Griffin Yow on starting in front of the Audi Field supporters
1:06

"Nothing better" Griffin Yow on starting in front of the Audi Field supporters
More Video