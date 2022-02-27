Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, Chicago Fire FC 0

Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC began their 2022 MLS seasons with a point each, as the Eastern Conference clubs played to a 0-0 stalemate at DRV PNK Stadium Saturday night.

Leonardo Campana seemed as if he was going to get the party started for Miami fans after connecting with his head off a Gonzalo Higuaín cross, but the crossbar had other plans.

However, the game's best chance came a moment's later from Chicago's Stanislav Ivanov, who came within inches from the opening goal after hitting the post from a feed from former Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko.