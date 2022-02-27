Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, Chicago Fire FC 0

Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC began their 2022 MLS seasons with a point each, as the Eastern Conference clubs played to a 0-0 stalemate at DRV PNK Stadium Saturday night.
Leonardo Campana seemed as if he was going to get the party started for Miami fans after connecting with his head off a Gonzalo Higuaín cross, but the crossbar had other plans.
However, the game's best chance came a moment's later from Chicago's Stanislav Ivanov, who came within inches from the opening goal after hitting the post from a feed from former Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko.
After that 32nd-minute chance, both teams locked it down defensively, with neither side allowing a real goalscoring opportunity.
Goals
- None
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: As chemistry continues to grow for both clubs after being aggressive in the offseason, an opening-day point will be well-received in their quests for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Inter Miami have a retooled roster in their second year under Phil Neville, while Chicago played their first game under Ezra Hendrickson. This game also marked star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri's debut for Chicago.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: If the goal was shifted half an inch to the left, the Fire would be heading back to the Windy City with three points, and Ivanov would be celebrating his first goal of the season. But it wasn't in the cards.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina recorded four saves in the away draw, including denying Brazilian Jean Mota's shot attempt in the 89th minute.
Next Up
- MIA: Sunday, March 6 at Austin FC | 4 pm ET (ESPN | ESPN Deportes)
- CHI: Saturday, March 5 vs. Orlando City | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)