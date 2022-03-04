2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 2 Positional Rankings

Week 1 of MLS Fantasy did not disappoint. We had vintage fantasy performances from the usual fantasy monsters in Carlos Vela and Carles Gil, and we saw new players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Michael Estrada emerge as potential fantasy gold.
With unlimited free transfers in Week 2, it’s time to hit the reset button and do it all again! Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at some of the top plays and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 2 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Brad Stuver was one of the top-scoring goalkeepers in Week 1 after posting a clean sheet in Austin FC’s season opener. Up next is another favorable home matchup against an Inter Miami CF attack that was shut out in their first game of 2022 despite firing off 17 shots. Keep an eye on the New England Revolution starting lineup, as either Earl Edwards Jr. or Brad Knighton ($5.0) could provide some much-needed salary relief with Matt Turner sidelined.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.5
|
2. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$7.4
|
3. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$6.4
|
4. Tyler Miller
|
MIN
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.2
|
5. Gabriel Slonina
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Earl Edwards Jr.
|
NE
|
vs. DAL
|
$4.6
|
2. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs. PHI
|
$4.8
|
3. Alex Kann
|
CIN
|
vs. DC
|
$5.1
Defenders
Zan Kolmanic played an integral role in Austin’s 5-0 shellacking of FC Cincinnati. He assisted on the opening goal and earned a week high 12 points through a combination of attacking and defensive points. Look for Kolmanic to continue to make his impact felt on both ends of the field in Sunday’s clash with Inter Miami CF.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Zan Kolmanic
|
ATX
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.5
|
2. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
at CIN
|
$9.0
|
3. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. DAL
|
$6.5
|
4. Mamadou Fall
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$6.5
|
5. Carlos Salcedo
|
TOR
|
vs. RBNY
|
$7.6
|
6. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at MTL
|
$7.8
|
7. Graham Zusi
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$6.3
|
8. Mauricio Pineda
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$7.0
|
9. DeJuan Jones
|
NE
|
vs. DAL
|
$7.4
|
10. Nick Lima
|
ATX
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kipp Keller
|
ATX
|
vs. MIA
|
$4.0
|
2. Logan Ndenbe
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$4.5
|
3. Doneil Henry
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$4.7
Midfielders
Carles Gil wasted no time reminding fantasy managers why he was a fantasy superstar last season. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP award winner hit double-digit fantasy points after notching his first assist of 2022 and picking up five bonus points along the way. With arguably the best fantasy floor of any player in the game, Gil makes for a good building block in New England’s home opener against FC Dallas – just be sure to lock him in before Saturday’s 1:30 pm ET kickoff.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. DAL
|
$11.0
|
2. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.1
|
3. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. DC
|
$8.9
|
4. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.3
|
5. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at SJ
|
$9.5
|
6. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.5
|
7. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.7
|
8. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at MIN
|
$9.5
|
9. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. ATL
|
$9.1
|
10. Cristian Ortiz
|
CLT
|
vs. LA
|
$9.1
|
11. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
at RSL
|
$9.3
|
12. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. PHI
|
$8.7
|
13. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. NYC
|
$8.7
|
14. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at VAN
|
$9.1
|
15. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.9
|
16. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.3
|
17. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$7.5
|
18. Cecilio Dominguez
|
ATX
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.0
|
19. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.0
|
20. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Victor Vazquez
|
LA
|
at CLT
|
$5.3
|
2. Frankie Amaya
|
RBNY
|
at TOR
|
$6.5
|
3. Tyler Wolff
|
ATL
|
at COL
|
$4.5
Forwards
Carlos Vela exploded for a Week 1 high 18 points, scoring all three goals in LAFC’s 3-0 triumph over Colorado. With Chicho Arango on a potential minutes limit while he works his way back from a preseason injury, expect the Black & Gold to continue to lean on Vela’s attacking services in Sunday’s Western Conference showdown with the Portland Timbers (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Sports Deportes).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$10.0
|
2. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.8
|
3. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at CLT
|
$9.9
|
4. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.3
|
5. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at ATX
|
$9.3
|
6. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at COL
|
$9.5
|
7. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at VAN
|
$10.2
|
8. Brian Rodriguez
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$8.3
|
9. Adam Buksa
|
NE
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.7
|
10. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
vs. RBNY
|
$8.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
vs. DC
|
$6.1
|
2. Kwadwo Opoku
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$5.4
|
3. Bobby Wood
|
RSL
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. DAL
|
$11.0
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR
|
$10.0
|
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.1
Sign up to play today at fantasy.mlssoccer.com!