2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 2 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 1 of MLS Fantasy did not disappoint. We had vintage fantasy performances from the usual fantasy monsters in Carlos Vela and Carles Gil, and we saw new players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Michael Estrada emerge as potential fantasy gold.

With unlimited free transfers in Week 2, it’s time to hit the reset button and do it all again! Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at some of the top plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 2 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Brad Stuver was one of the top-scoring goalkeepers in Week 1 after posting a clean sheet in Austin FC’s season opener. Up next is another favorable home matchup against an Inter Miami CF attack that was shut out in their first game of 2022 despite firing off 17 shots. Keep an eye on the New England Revolution starting lineup, as either Earl Edwards Jr. or Brad Knighton ($5.0) could provide some much-needed salary relief with Matt Turner sidelined.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. MIA
$6.5
2. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. POR
$7.4
3. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. HOU
$6.4
4. Tyler Miller
MIN
vs. NSH
$7.2
5. Gabriel Slonina
CHI
vs. ORL
$7.0
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Earl Edwards Jr.
NE
vs. DAL
$4.6
2. Sebastian Breza
MTL
vs. PHI
$4.8
3. Alex Kann
CIN
vs. DC
$5.1

Defenders

Zan Kolmanic played an integral role in Austin’s 5-0 shellacking of FC Cincinnati. He assisted on the opening goal and earned a week high 12 points through a combination of attacking and defensive points. Look for Kolmanic to continue to make his impact felt on both ends of the field in Sunday’s clash with Inter Miami CF.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Zan Kolmanic
ATX
vs. MIA
$6.5
2. Julian Gressel
DC
at CIN
$9.0
3. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. DAL
$6.5
4. Mamadou Fall
LAFC
vs. POR
$6.5
5. Carlos Salcedo
TOR
vs. RBNY
$7.6
6. Kai Wagner
PHI
at MTL
$7.8
7. Graham Zusi
SKC
vs. HOU
$6.3
8. Mauricio Pineda
CHI
vs. ORL
$7.0
9. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. DAL
$7.4
10. Nick Lima
ATX
vs. MIA
$6.5
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kipp Keller
ATX
vs. MIA
$4.0
2. Logan Ndenbe
SKC
vs. HOU
$4.5
3. Doneil Henry
LAFC
vs. POR
$4.7

Midfielders

Carles Gil wasted no time reminding fantasy managers why he was a fantasy superstar last season. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP award winner hit double-digit fantasy points after notching his first assist of 2022 and picking up five bonus points along the way. With arguably the best fantasy floor of any player in the game, Gil makes for a good building block in New England’s home opener against FC Dallas – just be sure to lock him in before Saturday’s 1:30 pm ET kickoff.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. DAL
$11.0
2. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. ORL
$9.1
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. DC
$8.9
4. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. NSH
$9.3
5. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at SJ
$9.5
6. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. MIA
$9.5
7. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. HOU
$9.7
8. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at MIN
$9.5
9. Jack Price
COL
vs. ATL
$9.1
10. Cristian Ortiz
CLT
vs. LA
$9.1
11. Albert Rusnak
SEA
at RSL
$9.3
12. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. PHI
$8.7
13. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. NYC
$8.7
14. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at VAN
$9.1
15. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
vs. CLB
$8.9
16. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. RBNY
$9.3
17. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. POR
$7.5
18. Cecilio Dominguez
ATX
vs. MIA
$8.0
19. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. NSH
$9.0
20. Chofis
SJ
vs. CLB
$8.4
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Victor Vazquez
LA
at CLT
$5.3
2. Frankie Amaya
RBNY
at TOR
$6.5
3. Tyler Wolff
ATL
at COL
$4.5

Forwards

Carlos Vela exploded for a Week 1 high 18 points, scoring all three goals in LAFC’s 3-0 triumph over Colorado. With Chicho Arango on a potential minutes limit while he works his way back from a preseason injury, expect the Black & Gold to continue to lean on Vela’s attacking services in Sunday’s Western Conference showdown with the Portland Timbers (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Sports Deportes).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. POR
$10.0
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. DAL
$9.8
3. Chicharito
LA
at CLT
$9.9
4. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. HOU
$9.3
5. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at ATX
$9.3
6. Josef Martinez
ATL
at COL
$9.5
7. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at VAN
$10.2
8. Brian Rodriguez
LAFC
vs. POR
$8.3
9. Adam Buksa
NE
vs. DAL
$8.7
10. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
vs. RBNY
$8.1
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. DC
$6.1
2. Kwadwo Opoku
LAFC
vs. POR
$5.4
3. Bobby Wood
RSL
vs. SEA
$6.0
Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. DAL
$11.0
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. POR
$10.0
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. ORL
$9.1

