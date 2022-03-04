2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 2 Positional Rankings

Midfielders

Carles Gil wasted no time reminding fantasy managers why he was a fantasy superstar last season. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP award winner hit double-digit fantasy points after notching his first assist of 2022 and picking up five bonus points along the way. With arguably the best fantasy floor of any player in the game, Gil makes for a good building block in New England’s home opener against FC Dallas – just be sure to lock him in before Saturday’s 1:30 pm ET kickoff.