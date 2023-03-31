MLS Matchday 6: How to watch & who could define every game

Kansas City: Last weekend, after making his return from injury, SKC captain Johnny Russell was asked about his message to fans: “It's up to us. We have to show something. We have to show that we want to be here. We're willing to fight for this club. We want to get this club back to where we feel it should be: top side of the table, challenging for things, winning silverware. That's what this club is used to.” Here’s their chance to start amid a 0W-3L-2D start.