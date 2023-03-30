MVP Power Rankings: Almada, Klauss & Morris emerge as frontrunners

Let’s be honest: it’s tough to say anything definitive about one player this early in the season, let alone five players. You can kind of tell how when people got past the more obvious votes, they defaulted to the tried-and-true “under-praised but highly-effective central midfielder who deserves some appreciation around here” method ( Nwobodo , Löwen , Sánchez ) or the “most notable goalkeeper who deserves some appreciation around here” gambit ( Petrovic ).

A word to the wise: you should always go with the midfielder if you’re trying to play it safe. We know all three midfielders mentioned have been excellent, but we generally can’t actually quantify the things they do well. You, dear reader, just kind of have to believe we know what we’re talking about. We can, however, do a pretty decent job at this point of quantifying the impact of a goalkeeper with statistics like Goals Allowed versus Post-Shot Expected Goals Against and, well, apologies to the voters here, but the best shot-stopper so far has been Brad Stuver. Petrovic has been good, though. And a few one-goal wins for New England doesn’t hurt the Serbian international’s case as far as “most valuable” goes.