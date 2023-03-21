Miguel Almiron 2.0? Why Thiago Almada could break the MLS transfer record

Just in case you haven’t seen it (and because I would like an excuse to watch it again), here you go:

Thiago Almada ’s free-kick goal against the Portland Timbers Saturday was absolutely unreal. The technique, the placement, the power…all of it was perfect. Completely perfect.

Here’s a primer on Almada, what makes him so good, and which European-based players he plays like.

Mind you: Almada's in just his second MLS season, arriving in February 2022 for a reported league-record $16 million from Argentine top-flight side Vélez Sarsfield. The 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year has met that price tag and then some, developing into a star with the Five Stripes and emerging on the international stage alongside living legend Lionel Messi. His year-over-year growth is incredible.

Almada, much like that golazo, is special. Atlanta United ’s 21-year-old star has already piqued the interest of major European teams and is certainly doing his best to raise his transfer valuation. Through four games this season, Almada already has four goals and four assists. There is every chance the young Argentine will break MLS’s record outgoing transfer fee, a number hovering right around the $27 million Atlanta reportedly received for Miguel Almiron in early 2019 when the Paraguayan international moved to Premier League side Newcastle United.

I mean, just look at the bend on that thing. It’s easily one of the best free kicks I’ve ever seen.

"I tried to absorb everything that I could, to learn, watch the older players. Then, try to show it on the field," Almada said after a 5-1 win over the Portland Timbers, discussing his time at the 2022 World Cup where he lifted the trophy with Argentina. "The World Cup also gave me a lot of confidence and I think I’m in a good moment and I hope to continue like that."

It’s, uh, safe to say Almada is continuing like that.

He’s scoring and setting up his teammates, but it’s not just the counting stats that show how special Almada is. In fact, those kinds of numbers can be deceiving. For short spurts (like the first month of a season), players can overperform and rack up some unsustainable figures before eventually crashing back to reality. Even Almada will fall back to earth and start averaging something less than one goal and one assist per game – the horror, I know.

The good news for Almada, and Atlanta United's pocketbook, is his tape and his underlying numbers both point to him being an elite player in MLS. Let’s start with the data.

According to American Soccer Analysis, Almada is leading the league in goals added, a statistic that analyzes how much a player impacts their team’s chances of scoring and conceding. Almada, unsurprisingly, has tipped the balance more in his team’s favor than any other player on any other team in MLS. Digging into goals added’s specific categories, Almada is in the top 10 for MLS in that statistic’s dribbling, passing, and shooting categories. He’s also second in the league in expected goals plus expected assists this year, only behind LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga.