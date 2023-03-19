CF Montréal stun Philadelphia Union after momentum-changing Video Review

For Hernan Losada, the lengthy Video Review that played a pivotal role in his first win as Montréal head coach was “for the beauty of the sport.”

What’s the best way to describe the wild final moments of CF Montréal ’s 3-2 comeback win over the Philadelphia Union ? It depends on what side of the scoreline you land on Saturday night.

At question was Chinonso Offor’s 90th-minute equalizer (2-2), headed in following a rebound off the crossbar. The goal was initially called off following Video Review due to offside. But a second check showed Union left back Kai Wagner, who was off-screen on the initial look, was near the goal line, which kept Offor onside.

It proved to be the seminal moment of a match that also had the following to digest:

A 3rd-minute penalty kick by Montréal striker Romell Quioto

Union striker Julian Carranza getting sent off in the 69th minute for a second bookable offense

Mikael Uhre’s brace put the visitors in front 2-1

Quioto's winner deep into second-half stoppage time (98th minute)

Chaos reigned supreme at Stade Olympique.

“Goals change games, and obviously once they scored the goal that was a goal, not a goal, then a goal again, they had some momentum for sure,” Curtin said. “It hurts, a little chaotic, much more chaotic than I'd like and we haven't had many times where we've lost leads in the past several years quite like that.”

Curtin said he thought the initial discussion was regarding a possible foul on Jakob Glesnes, but he was then informed it was on a possible offside. He also thought goalkeeper Joe Bendik might have kicked the ball back into play, which would have negated any review.