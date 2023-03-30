Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 6

Full rosters are back this weekend now that the international date is in the books. Onward we march!

Almada was much deeper much more often. He had to work harder to get it into the attacking third. And that meant more turnovers, which meant more counters in the other direction.

Thiago Almada has received passes higher up the pitch so far this year. He’s, as a result, losing possession only 12.1% of the time in the defensive or middle third, which is way lower than last year. He coughed it up 16.7% of the time in those two zones in 2022.

Here's a chalkboard of Wanyama's passes (attacking from left to right) from last July's 1-0 win over Toronto FC . Notice how central he is, and how he's spreading the field by playing a lot of long, accurate passes to the touchlines:

Wilfried Nancy is slowly trying to get Aidan Morris to evolve from a pure destroyer to something of an orchestrator, which is what he had last year in Montréal with Victor Wanyama .

There’s just not much low-hanging fruit against them. Miami will have to work to generate chances.

Obviously personnel is the big change in Cincy – as we all suspected, having Obinna Nwobodo and Matt Miazga from the start has made this team much better defensively. But there’s other stuff at play in here as well.

Compared to 2022 they are making the same exact number of passes in the attacking third as last year (77.8), with Lucho Acosta (17.3 last year; 18 this year) still central to everything. But they’re completing more of those passes at 71.1% in 2023, up from 67.7% in 2022. Fewer turnovers when on the front foot means fewer counterattacks to try to snuff out on the back foot.

We, as a soccer society, need to do a better job of understanding ball security as a defensive metric. We’ll use this year’s FC Cincinnati as an example.

Obviously Almada’s back after representing Argentina , and obviously they have to handle pressure better against RBNY than they did against Columbus.

Atlanta lost their build-out reference point without Almada this past weekend, and because of that the Crew ’s pressing was uniquely effective.

Here's Morris two weeks ago vs. that same Toronto side (attacking from right to left):

He's choosing much shorter and safer passes, and is much more limited to one side of the field.

We’ll see if that continues to be the case against an RSL team that often lets opposing midfielders set terms.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

7:30 pm ET

Twelve crosses completed on 73 crosses attempted. That puts the Galaxy at 28th in the league in crossing accuracy at 16.4%.

This has been a pattern for them over the years under multiple coaches: they settle for crosses from bad spots, and because of that they complete a very low percentage. And remember: every cleared cross is a potential counter going in the other direction, especially against a team as poor in rest defense as LA are.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Sounders play a much lower block than they have been so far this year, specifically to try to take advantage of that weakness.

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

7:30 pm ET

There have been promising moments in Talles Magno’s No. 9 development over the past few weeks, but one number still sticks out to me: As per TruMedia via StatsPerform, he’s received just two passes in the box all year.

He needs to be more dangerous against a Revs central defense that has been very good this season.

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

7:30 pm ET

How much does Gary Smith trust his goalkeeper and center backs? When Nashville are leading this year, their field tilt – the share of final third passes they hit – is just 24.7%.

Which is to say that as soon as the scoreboard ticks to 1-0, they are dying for you to come up the field and attack them so that they have space to counter into. We’ll see if Orlando take that bet.

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City

7:30 pm ET

Sporting have hit the second-most switches of play in the league (28) behind only Atlanta. Now that both starting wingers (Dániel Sallói and Johnny Russell) are healthy and Willy Agada has broken his drought, maybe that will start leading to some goals.

The Union, for what it’s worth, do not allow many switches at all.

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC

7:30 pm ET

Bob Bradley hasn’t gotten his Toronto side pressing like LAFC used to. Thus far they’ve generated only 128 sequences that started in the attacking third, second-fewest in the league per game behind only an Orlando side that’s been juggling lineups.