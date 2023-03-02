Transfer Tracker

Back in Black-and-Red: DC United sign former midfielder Yamil Asad for third stint

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Yamil Asad

D.C. United have brought back a familiar face, announcing Thursday the return of veteran midfielder Yamil Asad on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25.

The 28-year-old Argentine embarks on his third stint with the Black-and-Red, having originally joined the team on loan during the 2018 season before returning to childhood club Vélez Sarsfield the following year. Asad was back with United in 2020, this time on a permanent contract, playing an additional two seasons for a total 14g/11a over 69 appearances.

Vélez previously loaned Asad to then-expansion side Atlanta United for the 2017 season, where he tallied seven goals and 13 assists in 32 matches.

The playmaker spent 2022 in South America with Chilean powerhouse Universidad Católica, scoring one goal in 14 appearances for Los Cruzados.

“Yamil loves this club and has been steadfast in his desire to return,” D.C. president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a press release. “I've always been impressed with how Yamil leaves it all on the field and bleeds for the shirt. We look forward to getting him back on the field.”

United are coming off a dramatic 3-2 Matchday 1 win over Toronto FC and will look to make it two straight victories on the new season Saturday night when visiting the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

