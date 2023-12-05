MLS Cup 2023: Your A-to-Z guide to Columbus Crew vs. LAFC

Let's go in-depth on what awaits at Lower.com Field.

Before Eastern Conference champions Columbus Crew host Western Conference champions LAFC on Saturday (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ), we've got your one-stop-shop letter guide. Yes, all 26 of them.

Nagbe can win his fourth MLS Cup and become the 10th MLS great with four or more titles. The Crew's captain, who grew up in Ohio, previously lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2015 ( Portland ), 2018 ( Atlanta ) and 2020 (Columbus).

Meet one of two Best XI presented by Audi forwards competing (the other is Bouanga). Cucho , a Colombian international, produced 27 goal contributions (16g/11a) in the regular season, which was tied for the third most in MLS. He has a playoff-leading 4g/2a as well.

Bouanga won the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi after tallying 20g/7a. Across all competitions this season, his 37 goals (all competitions) are one shy of the MLS calendar-year record Carlos Vela set in 2019. There's no better north-south player in the league, especially on the counterattack.

Morris became the youngest-ever MLS Cup starter (19 years and 27 days) when featuring in Columbus' MLS Cup 2020 triumph over Seattle . Now, the 22-year-old homegrown is among the league's top midfielders and a rising US international . Kids, they grow up fast.

Eastern Conference Champions! Proud of this team! One more to go 🙌🏾💪🏾😁 pic.twitter.com/mAFAJUwfWI

Giorgio Chiellini 's loving life. At 39 years old, we could be witnessing the final chapter of a legendary career for the Italian center back.

Freemon is the fourth official for Saturday's match, joining a crew that's led by center referee Armando Villarreal. Hopefully, the aftermath of MLS Cup is spent reflecting on tough decisions they got right rather than postgame controversy (especially of the Video Review variety).

Not a cop-out! Both finalists are No. 3 seeds, but Columbus picked up 57 points (16W-9L-9D) from arguably a tougher conference compared to LAFC's 52 points (14W-10L-10D). The Crew finished third in the Supporters' Shield table and the Black & Gold slotted eighth, sending MLS Cup to Ohio since where teams finished in the overall league table determines who hosts.

The right back, acquired via a trade with FC Dallas before the 2022 season, has an astounding 15 goals in 84 games across all competitions for the club.

I'll passionately defend this take: Hollingshead is one of the best-ever American players to never earn a USMNT cap.

I - Ilie Sánchez

Ilie led LAFC with 2,607 minutes played and 1,391 passes completed during the 2023 campaign. He's their glue guy.

J - Julian Gressel

Gressel, acquired by Columbus in a mid-summer trade from Vancouver, is the best crosser of the ball in MLS. Now, here's the question: Will he start over Mo Farsi or continue to come off the bench?

K - Kellyn Acosta

Acosta's role has shifted for LAFC this year, but the 2022 World Cup veteran is still a key part of their midfield balance alongside Ilie and Timothy Tillman. He's an unsung hero for the defending champs.

L - Lower.com Field

The site of Saturday's match opened in July 2021. Two and a half years later, this soccer cathedral gets to host MLS Cup. It's going to be electric.

M - MLS NEXT Pro

Columbus' run isn't just about star players. The club has gotten key contributions from MLS NEXT Pro alums after Columbus Crew 2 won the inaugural title in 2022. Starting goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, right wingback Mo Farsi, midfielder/defender Sean Zawadzki and striker Jacen Russell-Rowe are all examples of the expanded pro pathway.

N - Nordecke

An MLS Cup at your home stadium – it's what fans dream of when the season begins. That's come to life for the Nordecke, a supporters' group that proved vital in the Save The Crew movement and witnessed MLS Cup 2020 glory at Historic Crew Stadium (with a smaller, COVID-restricted crowd).