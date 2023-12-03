Matchday

Carlos Vela gets ovation amid LAFC uncertainty: "We all follow him"

23MLS_siders-VELA
Ari Liljenwall

If Saturday's Western Conference Final was indeed Carlos Vela's last home match at BMO Stadium, he certainly made it one to remember.

The LAFC legend had his fingerprints all over the 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC that punched the Black & Gold's second straight MLS Cup ticket, which will see them travel to Lower.com Field to meet Eastern Conference champion Columbus Crew on Dec. 9 (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

Out of contract after the 2023 season and with his future the subject of great speculation, Vela's 75th-minute substitution drew a rousing ovation from the home crowd – an acknowledgment from the LAFC faithful that an era might be ending. For now, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo didn't turn reflective on the moment's potential symbolism.

"I'm shelving those feelings and emotions until after the Cup Final," Cherundolo said postgame. "And knowing Carlos, knowing Giorgio [Chiellini], knowing a lot of players on our team, they will all do the same in order to raise another trophy and put another star on the jersey."

Vela wasn't among the players made available to media after the match, but his teammates were plenty happy to sing the praises of their longtime captain. Now 34, Vela became LAFC's inaugural signing before their 2018 expansion season when joining as a Designated Player from LaLiga side Real Sociedad.

The former Mexican international stands among the league's preeminent stars, winning 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors behind a record-setting 34g/15a output in 31 games. He's also helped carry LAFC to two Supporters' Shield titles (2019, '22), last year's first MLS Cup crown and two Concacaf Champions League finals.

"I think not just with his offensive actions, but defensively," midfielder Ilie Sánchez said of Vela's effort against Houston. "He took care of both center backs and both defensive midfielders with the help of Timmy [Tillman] and Kellyn [Acosta].

"So, that was huge for the team. He knows, he's aware that we all look at him when things are tough and especially in big games. So, he sets the tone for the team, for the fans, for the atmosphere here at the stadium and we all follow him."

Vela and LAFC now shift their focus to high-flying Columbus, who won a 3-2 extra-time thriller at No. 1 overall seed FC Cincinnati earlier on Saturday. They can accomplish the rare feat of back-to-back league titles, last done by the 2011-12 LA Galaxy, and secure a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot in the process.

Afterwards, Vela's status becomes arguably the biggest storyline facing the Black & Gold this winter.

"Carlos, when you think about LAFC, you think about him," said goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. "He's the one that drives the team, everybody follows him. He's the first leader since day one.

" ... It's those kinds of details. You don't need words, you just need actions."

Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall
Matchday MLS Cup Los Angeles Football Club MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo see "fire" return as MLS Cup dream ends
MLS Cup 2023: Columbus Crew vs. defending champions LAFC
Columbus Crew hero: Christian Ramírez dedicates historic winner to newborn
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Your Sunday Kickoff: MLS Cup is set! Columbus come back against Cincy, LAFC defeat Houston
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: MLS Cup is set! Columbus come back against Cincy, LAFC defeat Houston
Carlos Vela gets ovation amid LAFC uncertainty: "We all follow him"

Carlos Vela gets ovation amid LAFC uncertainty: "We all follow him"
LAFC prove inevitable in MLS Cup return: "We know what it takes"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

LAFC prove inevitable in MLS Cup return: "We know what it takes"
Columbus Crew "trust the process" in epic Hell is Real comeback
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Columbus Crew "trust the process" in epic Hell is Real comeback
Houston Dynamo see "fire" return as MLS Cup dream ends

Houston Dynamo see "fire" return as MLS Cup dream ends
MLS Cup 2023: Columbus Crew vs. defending champions LAFC

MLS Cup 2023: Columbus Crew vs. defending champions LAFC
More News
Video
Video
LAFC oust Houston Dynamo | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
6:05

LAFC oust Houston Dynamo | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
WATCH: LAFC lift Western Conference trophy
0:32

WATCH: LAFC lift Western Conference trophy
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | December 2, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Houston Dynamo FC | December 2, 2023
Carlos Vela subs out for LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
0:34

Carlos Vela subs out for LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
More Video