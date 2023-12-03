Carlos Vela gets ovation amid LAFC uncertainty: "We all follow him"

If Saturday's Western Conference Final was indeed Carlos Vela 's last home match at BMO Stadium, he certainly made it one to remember.

"I'm shelving those feelings and emotions until after the Cup Final," Cherundolo said postgame. "And knowing Carlos, knowing Giorgio [Chiellini] , knowing a lot of players on our team, they will all do the same in order to raise another trophy and put another star on the jersey."

Out of contract after the 2023 season and with his future the subject of great speculation, Vela's 75th-minute substitution drew a rousing ovation from the home crowd – an acknowledgment from the LAFC faithful that an era might be ending. For now, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo didn't turn reflective on the moment's potential symbolism.

The LAFC legend had his fingerprints all over the 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC that punched the Black & Gold's second straight MLS Cup ticket, which will see them travel to Lower.com Field to meet Eastern Conference champion Columbus Crew on Dec. 9 (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Vela wasn't among the players made available to media after the match, but his teammates were plenty happy to sing the praises of their longtime captain. Now 34, Vela became LAFC's inaugural signing before their 2018 expansion season when joining as a Designated Player from LaLiga side Real Sociedad.

The former Mexican international stands among the league's preeminent stars, winning 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors behind a record-setting 34g/15a output in 31 games. He's also helped carry LAFC to two Supporters' Shield titles (2019, '22), last year's first MLS Cup crown and two Concacaf Champions League finals.

"I think not just with his offensive actions, but defensively," midfielder Ilie Sánchez said of Vela's effort against Houston. "He took care of both center backs and both defensive midfielders with the help of Timmy [Tillman] and Kellyn [Acosta].