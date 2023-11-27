Matchday

MLS record?! Dénis Bouanga can surpass LAFC teammate Carlos Vela

23MLS_Playoffs_Bouanga
Jonathan Sigal

Dénis Bouanga is one goal away from equaling MLS history.

LAFC’s star forward, with a 30th-minute strike that sealed Sunday night’s 1-0 Western Conference Semifinal win at Seattle Sounders FC, now has 37 goals this calendar year across all competitions.

Bouanga is one shy of Black & Gold teammate Carlos Vela, whose 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning campaign included 38 goals across all competitions.

MLS goals record: Calendar year (all comps.)
Player
Goals
Year
1. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
38
2019
2. Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)
37
2023
T-3. Josef Martínez (ATL)
35
2018
T-3. Carlos Ruiz (LA)
35
2002
5. Roy Lassiter (TB)
34
1996

Will Bouanga surpass Vela’s record as LAFC look to become MLS Cup repeat champions? That’s more than okay with his fellow Designated Player.

“If he has to score 10 goals to give us the trophy, it’s perfect for us,” Vela said postgame at Lumen Field. “If he needs to score two, one each game and we win 1-0 [then] 1-0, we are more than happy.

“In the end, we have to put all individual things away and we will help put him in a good spot. He’s in a really good moment, so we have to use that for us. I always say: When you have people scoring goals, and playing good, you have to give the ball in a good place to him. He can be dangerous.

"We are working hard to be the best team in this league, so we have to use our best guys. Right now, Dénis is one of them.”

Bouanga has been borderline unstoppable the past two months, scoring 10 times in his last six appearances. That propelled the Gabon international to Golden Boot presented by Audi honors, enjoying a year-two bump after his August 2022 arrival from French side Saint-Étienne.

Sorted by competition, the 29-year-old's goals this year break down as follows.

Dénis Bouanga: 2023 goals by competition
Competition
Goals
Assists
Games
MLS regular season
20
7
31
Concacaf Champions League
7
4
8
Leagues Cup
6
3
3
Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
4
0
3
Campeones Cup
0
0
1
TOTAL
37
14
46

Mr. Reliable

Bouanga’s strike vs. Seattle was a trademark finish, countering right back Alex Roldan and picking out the far corner as he charged towards Stefan Frei's goal. It all started with Timothy Tillman’s line-breaking pass, followed by Cristian Olivera’s dummy that created an opening in the hosts’ backline.

Ultimately, when combined with expert goalkeeping from Maxime Crépeau, LAFC ended the Sounders’ streak of 19 unbeaten playoff games at home.

“Dénis, once it’s at his feet, I’ll put my mortgage on him scoring that,” said defender Ryan Hollingshead. “He’s a special player. We need him and he was huge for tonight us.”

Bouanga, who has box-score contributions on 56% of LAFC’s goals this year (51 of 91), is in the zone. 

“Having somebody to finish plays and finish plays in the ability that he can, and the fashion that he does, is imperative to have in your squad,” said head coach Steve Cherundolo. “When he does score a goal like that, it really takes the wind out of the opponents' sails because you get those thoughts of ‘Oh no not again.’ From my perspective, as far as I’m concerned, he can continue for a couple more weeks.”

Moving on

As Cherundolo referenced, LAFC are two games away from lifting another MLS Cup. If that's accomplished, they'd become the first repeat winners since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy.

Their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs journey resumes with Saturday’s Western Conference Final (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at home vs. Houston Dynamo FC. That winner then travels to the Eastern Conference winner – Supporters’ Shield champions FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew – for the Dec. 9 title match.

Bouanga has his eyes on the prize.

“I came to LA to make records and to win MLS like we did last year,” Bouanga said through a translator. “I’m really hoping we can do back-to-back.”

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Los Angeles Football Club Dénis Bouanga Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Luciano Acosta: MLS MVP lifts FC Cincinnati from the ashes
Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro prepares exit: "Change is inevitable"
Maxime Crépeau steals the show for LAFC: "He was amazing"
More Videos
More Videos

More News

MLS record?! Dénis Bouanga can surpass LAFC teammate Carlos Vela

MLS record?! Dénis Bouanga can surpass LAFC teammate Carlos Vela
Luciano Acosta: MLS MVP lifts FC Cincinnati from the ashes

Luciano Acosta: MLS MVP lifts FC Cincinnati from the ashes
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP
Your Monday (Semifinals) Kickoff: Houston & LAFC reach Western Conference Final, set up clash of opposites
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday (Semifinals) Kickoff: Houston & LAFC reach Western Conference Final, set up clash of opposites
USMNT January camp: 2024 schedule begins vs. Slovenia

USMNT January camp: 2024 schedule begins vs. Slovenia
What the 2023 MLS season meant for Philadelphia Union

What the 2023 MLS season meant for Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP: Luciano Acosta
3:14

2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP: Luciano Acosta
LAFC march past Seattle Sounders | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:42

LAFC march past Seattle Sounders | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
WATCH: Brick wall! Maxime Crépeau robs Seattle Sounders
0:52

WATCH: Brick wall! Maxime Crépeau robs Seattle Sounders
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club | November 26, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club | November 26, 2023
More Video