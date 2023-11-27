MLS record?! Dénis Bouanga can surpass LAFC teammate Carlos Vela

Bouanga is one shy of Black & Gold teammate Carlos Vela , whose 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning campaign included 38 goals across all competitions.

LAFC ’s star forward, with a 30th-minute strike that sealed Sunday night’s 1-0 Western Conference Semifinal win at Seattle Sounders FC , now has 37 goals this calendar year across all competitions.

"We are working hard to be the best team in this league, so we have to use our best guys. Right now, Dénis is one of them.”

“In the end, we have to put all individual things away and we will help put him in a good spot. He’s in a really good moment, so we have to use that for us. I always say: When you have people scoring goals, and playing good, you have to give the ball in a good place to him. He can be dangerous.

“If he has to score 10 goals to give us the trophy, it’s perfect for us,” Vela said postgame at Lumen Field. “If he needs to score two, one each game and we win 1-0 [then] 1-0, we are more than happy.

Will Bouanga surpass Vela’s record as LAFC look to become MLS Cup repeat champions? That’s more than okay with his fellow Designated Player.

Sorted by competition, the 29-year-old's goals this year break down as follows.

Bouanga has been borderline unstoppable the past two months, scoring 10 times in his last six appearances. That propelled the Gabon international to Golden Boot presented by Audi honors , enjoying a year-two bump after his August 2022 arrival from French side Saint-Étienne.

Mr. Reliable

Bouanga’s strike vs. Seattle was a trademark finish, countering right back Alex Roldan and picking out the far corner as he charged towards Stefan Frei's goal. It all started with Timothy Tillman’s line-breaking pass, followed by Cristian Olivera’s dummy that created an opening in the hosts’ backline.

Ultimately, when combined with expert goalkeeping from Maxime Crépeau, LAFC ended the Sounders’ streak of 19 unbeaten playoff games at home.

“Dénis, once it’s at his feet, I’ll put my mortgage on him scoring that,” said defender Ryan Hollingshead. “He’s a special player. We need him and he was huge for tonight us.”

Bouanga, who has box-score contributions on 56% of LAFC’s goals this year (51 of 91), is in the zone.