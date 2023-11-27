MLS record?! Dénis Bouanga can surpass LAFC teammate Carlos Vela

Dénis Bouanga is one goal away from equaling MLS history.
LAFC’s star forward, with a 30th-minute strike that sealed Sunday night’s 1-0 Western Conference Semifinal win at Seattle Sounders FC, now has 37 goals this calendar year across all competitions.
Bouanga is one shy of Black & Gold teammate Carlos Vela, whose 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning campaign included 38 goals across all competitions.
Player
Goals
Year
1. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
38
2019
2. Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)
37
2023
T-3. Josef Martínez (ATL)
35
2018
T-3. Carlos Ruiz (LA)
35
2002
5. Roy Lassiter (TB)
34
1996
Will Bouanga surpass Vela’s record as LAFC look to become MLS Cup repeat champions? That’s more than okay with his fellow Designated Player.
“If he has to score 10 goals to give us the trophy, it’s perfect for us,” Vela said postgame at Lumen Field. “If he needs to score two, one each game and we win 1-0 [then] 1-0, we are more than happy.
“In the end, we have to put all individual things away and we will help put him in a good spot. He’s in a really good moment, so we have to use that for us. I always say: When you have people scoring goals, and playing good, you have to give the ball in a good place to him. He can be dangerous.
"We are working hard to be the best team in this league, so we have to use our best guys. Right now, Dénis is one of them.”
Bouanga has been borderline unstoppable the past two months, scoring 10 times in his last six appearances. That propelled the Gabon international to Golden Boot presented by Audi honors, enjoying a year-two bump after his August 2022 arrival from French side Saint-Étienne.
Sorted by competition, the 29-year-old's goals this year break down as follows.
Competition
Goals
Assists
Games
MLS regular season
20
7
31
Concacaf Champions League
7
4
8
Leagues Cup
6
3
3
Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
4
0
3
Campeones Cup
0
0
1
TOTAL
37
14
46
Mr. Reliable
Bouanga’s strike vs. Seattle was a trademark finish, countering right back Alex Roldan and picking out the far corner as he charged towards Stefan Frei's goal. It all started with Timothy Tillman’s line-breaking pass, followed by Cristian Olivera’s dummy that created an opening in the hosts’ backline.
Ultimately, when combined with expert goalkeeping from Maxime Crépeau, LAFC ended the Sounders’ streak of 19 unbeaten playoff games at home.
“Dénis, once it’s at his feet, I’ll put my mortgage on him scoring that,” said defender Ryan Hollingshead. “He’s a special player. We need him and he was huge for tonight us.”
Bouanga, who has box-score contributions on 56% of LAFC’s goals this year (51 of 91), is in the zone.
“Having somebody to finish plays and finish plays in the ability that he can, and the fashion that he does, is imperative to have in your squad,” said head coach Steve Cherundolo. “When he does score a goal like that, it really takes the wind out of the opponents' sails because you get those thoughts of ‘Oh no not again.’ From my perspective, as far as I’m concerned, he can continue for a couple more weeks.”
Moving on
As Cherundolo referenced, LAFC are two games away from lifting another MLS Cup. If that's accomplished, they'd become the first repeat winners since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy.
Their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs journey resumes with Saturday’s Western Conference Final (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at home vs. Houston Dynamo FC. That winner then travels to the Eastern Conference winner – Supporters’ Shield champions FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew – for the Dec. 9 title match.
Bouanga has his eyes on the prize.
“I came to LA to make records and to win MLS like we did last year,” Bouanga said through a translator. “I’m really hoping we can do back-to-back.”